Thor: Love and Thunder: Natalie Portman builds muscle for Thor: Love and Thunder

Lhe actress Natalie Portman, famous throughout the world for her roles as Padmé Amidala in ‘Star Wars’, Jane Foster in ‘Thor’, Evey Hammond in ‘V for Vendetta’ or the unforgettable Marty in ‘Beatiful Girls’, has impressed by his big physical change for the movie ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ (Thor: love and thunder) of the Marvel universe that will be released in 2022.

In a clip published to promote the film you can see Natalie Portman raised while recording a scene.

In other images published by Natalie Portman Updates (@nportmanbr) you can perfectly appreciate the physical change experienced by the 39-year-old actress.

Natalie Portman ‘kills herself’ in the gym

Natalie Portman builds muscle to wield the Mjölnir and turn astrophysicist Jane Foster into Mighty Thor, the first female Thor, in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: “I have started to train, to develop my muscles. If there can be all those female superheroines, the more there are, the better.”

Natalie Portman recently made a ‘spoiler’ of the evolution of her character Jane Foster in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, in which she becomes Mighty Thor while fighting breast cancer and inherits the mantle of the ‘God of Thunder’ : “Love and Thunder is inspired by the graphic novel The Mighty Thor. She is undergoing cancer treatment and is also a superhero.”

Premiere and cast of Thor 4: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

The movie ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, Thor’s fourth installment of the Marvel universe, will be directed by Taika Waititi and will premiere on February 11, 2022.

It will be released in 2022 and will star Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Natalie Portman (Jane Foster).

Covid-19 vaccine news in Mexico:

How to register online to get vaccinated against coronavirus?

When and where do I get vaccinated against coronavirus?

Steps and requirements to be vaccinated against coronavirus

What happens if the second dose of the vaccine is early or late?

Who can and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus in Mexico?

What documents should I bring to have the vaccine administered?

Official vaccination schedule against Covid-19 in Mexico by state