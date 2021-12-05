Thor: Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi’s crazy make-up sessions to the rhythm of David Bowie | Film and Television

Everyone in their jobs would like to have the good vibes that come from the filming set from Thor: Love & Thunder. Chris Hemsworth and the director Taika waititi They seem to have made the perfect tandem. His tune not only moves in front of the cameras – the director managed to get gold from Hemsworth in Thor: Ragnarok and is expected to shine even more in this new installment of the MCU-, but after them they are also good friends.

You just have to see how they behave during the crazy makeup sessions of the actor. While one of the stuntmen tries to get Hemsworth’s hair pristine, Taika Waititi can’t help it. get carried away by the music that plays in the background. And less if this is Ashes To Ashes from David Bowie, one of the most emblematic songs on the album Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps) 1980.

Waititi and Hemsworth break into singing the lyrics of the British artist while the former, instead of making the job of his hairdresser assistant easier, decides to touch his nose and start to mess up his hair, placing it all over his face, in front of and behind the eyes. glasses. Chris Hemsworth be part of the laughter while the rest of the people who are in the dressing room also explode in laughter, including the hairdresser himself, who ends up with his hands held by Thor himself while he and Waititi sing like two drunks.

“He’s not just a brilliant director but a very instructive guy when it comes to warming up the vocal cords and helping the makeup and hair team. Certainly a very talented manHemsworth wrote in his account of Instagram after sharing the video of the funny moment.

Thor: Love & Thunder It is still in the middle of the filming process and is expected to hit Spanish cinemas on May 6, 2022. The film will star Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman will regain the role of Jane foster (only a lot more buttermilk will appear … is it Lady Thor?) and Christian bale will play the long-awaited villain Gorr, the Butcher God.