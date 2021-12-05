This is what the solar eclipse looks like from the ISS

This is what the solar eclipse looks like from the ISS

“Saturday [4 de diciembre] In the morning, the Expedition 66 crew squeezed into the dome to watch the total solar eclipse that occurred over Antarctica and the Southern Ocean. Here’s how the moon casts an oblong shadow on the Earth’s surface. It was an incredible spectacle, “the astronaut wrote on Twitter. The entire phase of the eclipse lasted one minute and 54 seconds. It could be seen in Antarctica, South America and parts of southern Africa. The next total eclipse will take place within three years, in April 2024.

The only total solar eclipse of 2021 took place on December 4. American astronaut Kayla Barron photographed the appearance of the Earth at that time from the International Space Station (ISS).

“Saturday [4 de diciembre] In the morning, the Expedition 66 crew squeezed into the dome to watch the total solar eclipse that occurred over Antarctica and the Southern Ocean. Here’s how the moon casts an oblong shadow on the Earth’s surface. It was an incredible sight, “the astronaut wrote on Twitter.

The complete phase of eclipse it lasted one minute and 54 seconds. It could be seen in Antarctica, South America, and parts of southern Africa. The next total eclipse will take place in three years, in April 2024.

