This is what the solar eclipse looks like from the ISS
The only total solar eclipse of 2021 took place on December 4. American astronaut Kayla Barron photographed the appearance of the Earth at that time from the International Space Station (ISS).
“Saturday [4 de diciembre] In the morning, the Expedition 66 crew squeezed into the dome to watch the total solar eclipse that occurred over Antarctica and the Southern Ocean. Here’s how the moon casts an oblong shadow on the Earth’s surface. It was an incredible sight, “the astronaut wrote on Twitter.
“Saturday morning, the Expedition 66 crew squeezed into the Cupola to check out the total solar eclipse that occurred over Antarctica and the Southern Ocean. Here the moon casts an oblong shadow on the Earth’s surface. It was an incredible sight to behold.”
– Kayla Barron pic.twitter.com/FktW8qsBIU
– NASA Astronauts (@NASA_Astronauts) December 4, 2021