This is Vincent Sinclair Diesel, Vin Diesel’s son who plays a young Dom Toretto in “Fast & Furious 9”

The family grows. After raising a real millionaire in the Asian market, Fast & furious 9 It is preparing to make the leap to the rest of the markets of the world. On July 2, a film will hit Spanish cinemas that promises to break the bank. A film full of attractions. Some as striking as this one that concerns us today.

Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob (John Cena).

Indeed, the family is once again the epicenter of the story. Of course, this time it will be in front of and behind the cameras. And it is that, in a moment of the film, we will travel to the childhood of Dom Toretto. The boy before becoming a legend and who will wear the face of Vincent Sinclair Diesel, son of the very Vin Diesel and the Mexican actress and model, Paloma Jiménez. A ten-year-old boy who has not been challenged to be another Toretto. Big.