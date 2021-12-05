This is the unknown bond that binds the lives of Britney Spears and Marilyn Monroe

Britney Spears and Marilyn monroe They are among the most popular celebrities in the world, one for their music and the other for their performances, respectively. And although it may seem not very credible, everything seems to indicate that both have a family union.

Marilyn Monroe during the 50’s and early 60’s consecrated her career as an actress and was even listed as one of the most beautiful women of that time, on the other hand, in the 90’s she rose to fame Britney Spears, who thanks to her music and the success achieved began to label her as the Princess of pop.

It turns out that Britney has some relatives who have also enjoyed fame. His younger sister was the star of Zoey 101; while her cousin, Melissa Joan Hart, is remembered for the series Clarissa explains everything and Sabrina the teenage witch.

But, something that very little they knew, is that the singer has an even more popular relative: the iconic actress, Marilyn Monroe, who passed away in 1962.

What unites Britney Spears and Marilyn Monroe?

Both stars faced various problems; Marilyn Monroe is believed to be suffering from depression and it was learned at the time of her death that she was wearing a wig and was not looking perfectly.

Meanwhile, Britney Spears for 13 years was under the tutelage of her father, who controlled all aspects of the singer’s life, as well as her financial affairs, but in November 2021 Britney was able to regain her freedom upon termination of said tutelage.

Although the two never met and one died long before the other was born, there is something that unites them.

The data was discovered by some Internet users, who realized that both stars are linked by the same descendant, named Richard Scott. He was an English immigrant who came to the United States during the 17th century and lived in the Sulffolk province.

This makes Marilyn and Britney ninth-grade cousins. Obviously, they did not get to know each other, since the actress of Gentlemen prefer blondes died 11 years before the singer was born. With information from Milenio and Vix

