This is the fortune of every Kardashian, the richest sisters in the world.

The famous sisters and their mother are among the richest women in the world. And between them they add up to more than a billion dollars in fortune. Makeup, clothing and advertising companies generate millions of dollars.

KYLIE JENNER. 800 MILLION DOLLARS.

The 23-year-old girl of the clan is listed as the richest of the clan. His earnings are owed to the makeup firm Kylie Cosmetics. That added to the partnership he has with his sister Kendall in the Kendall + Kylie clothing brand and the many brand campaigns that he carries out on his social networks and naturally his participation in the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, they have swelled his account bank. According to People, she is the young woman with the most money in the world.

KIM KARDASHIAN. 175 MILLION DOLLARS.

The The most famous of the clan, 41, and former Kanye West, owes her heritage to being a producer of the reality that catapulted her to fame, her Kimoji application, with emoticons designed by her, and her cosmetics line, which she launched in 2017. It appears within the 50 richest in the world, according to Forbes.

KRIS JENNER. 60 MILLION DOLLARS.

The 65-year-old mother is also an executive producer of the reality and manager of the other members of the family, for which he takes 10% of the earnings of his children. Celebrity Net Worth claims that the net worth of his fortune is in the order of $ 60 million.

KHLOE KARDASHIAN. 40 MILLION DOLLARS.

The 37-year-old executive was also inclined to be behind the scenes and also serves as a producer. Additionally, he has his own brand of pants called Good American Jeans. It currently produces a series of real crimes. It is also the image of brands and has partnered with Amazon on several products

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN. 35 MILLION DOLLARS.

The eldest of the famous sisters, 42, is so far the only university professional graduate of the clan. She has preferred to generate money through her role as executive producer of the reality that made them famous and that now disappears, but she will also serve as a producer in the new one. She has also modeled with brands such as PrettyLittleThing, Fashion Nova, and Manuka Doctor.

KENDALL JENNER. 30 MILLION DOLLARS

Although this 26-year-old celebrity’s fortune is below her sisters, it is the third highest paid model in the world. According to Forbes, you can earn between 18 and 20 million dollars annually for this item. Its strengths are advertising campaigns with brands such as Pepsi, Marc Jacobs, Estée Lauder, Adidas, Calvin Klein, La Perla and Mango.

