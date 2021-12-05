This is how Tom Cruise has prepared the “most dangerous scene of his career” for ‘Mission Impossible 7’

Tom cruise has specialized in making increasingly insane action scenes. It’s like he wants to outdo himself and doesn’t know where the limit of what his body is capable of at 59 years old is. Now he has taken advantage of the presentation of ‘Mission Impossible 7’ at CinemaCon to ensure in a video that the film has a sequence that he had wanted to do “since I was a little boy“.

Apparently, Cruise trained for a year to do a scene that was shot on the first day of dubbing. In all that time, the protagonist of ‘Al filo del tomorrow’ performed 500 skydiving sessions and performed 13,000 jumps with his motorcycle to be ready to record something that was unique just by seeing it and that the actor defined as follows:

By far the most dangerous thing I’ve ever tried. We have been working on it for years.

The scene in question leads the actor to jump into the air down a ramp located at the top of a cliff, once there let the motorcycle fall, then being how far he has to open the parachute he is wearing. We already told you about it when it was filmed, and It seems that it will be the one that stands out the most during the promotional campaign from ‘Mission Impossible 7’.

Written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the premiere of ‘Mission Impossible 7’ is scheduled for May 27, 2022. In addition, we will be able to see the eighth installment on July 7, 2023.

Via | Deadline