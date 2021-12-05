This is how the Liga MX final will be played and Club León awaits a rival

Club León expects a rival for the games that will decide the next Mexican soccer champion in Liga MX.

León obtained his ticket to the Grand Final after a great match where he beat Tigres 2-1, for a 3-3 aggregate in the semi-final round. La Fiera advanced for its best position in the regular tournament table.

Now the Fiera must wait to know if Pumas or Atlas will be his rival to face. Foxes and cats face each other this Sunday night at the Jalisco Stadium, with an advantage for the Guadalajara team, who won the first leg 1-0 at Ciudad Universitaria.

When will the final of Liga MX 2021 be?

By regulation, the finals must be played Thursday and Sunday after 6 pm.

If Pumas manages to overcome the scoreboard and beat the Rojinegros del Atlas, Thursday’s game will be played in Ciudad Universitaria and the final game would be on Sunday at Nou Camp de León.

In the event that Atlas is the one that goes to the Final, the first game will be played on Thursday at the Nou Camp and on Sunday the Vuelta at the Jalisco Stadium.

This is because Atlas was the best placed in the regular table, among the teams that remain alive in this Apertura 2021.

It all depends on the game that is played at 7 at night in which Atlas has an advantage of a score over the UNAM Pumas who will seek not to make the road easy for the rojinegros in search of tracing the match.

The 2020 Lion final may be repeated

If Pumas manages to beat the Rojinegros del Atlas, the final of a year ago would be repeated, in which the Esmeralda team got its eighth star by beating Pumas with a 3-1 aggregate, closing at the Nou Camp.

On that occasion the game was played behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 contingency, however, the Esmeralda fans gathered to make a hallway and receive the team. Later they met in different parts of the city to celebrate the championship.

Now there is a new opportunity so that the Nou Camp can have 100% of its capacity and all its people come to be able to another final game.