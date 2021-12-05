This celebrity wants to talk to Britney Spears in private

In the year 2000 Britney Spears and Justin timberlake they became the dream couple for all his followers. She just became the ‘Princess of Pop’ and he was the favorite soloist of the band N * Sync. Their relationship lasted four years and now they have not spoken for more than 15 years.

Although the exact reason for the breakup is not known, it was speculated that Britney was unfaithful to Justin with the choreographer, and friend of the couple, Wade Robson. That was what the singer said in an interview that remained for the story because he left the image of the interpreter of ‘Toxic’ on the ground. Now Justin has returned, like a repentant dog, and says he wants to speak to Britney in person.

Justin Timberlake is featured in the New York Times documentary, titled ‘Framing Britney Spears,’ which details the artist’s life, including her mental health struggles and her father-led legal guardianship. The iconic romance is also shown, when Justin publicly spoke about having sex with the interpreter, which seriously affected him.

Then the ‘Princess of Pop’ had to clarify in an interview that Justin was the only person she had been with. But after the publication of the documentary, Britney Spears fans immediately took to Twitter to show their annoyance at Timberlake’s behavior towards her, and even, they called him misogynistic and macho.

“Justin Timberlake’s career over the years came at the expense of women like Britney“Said one of the Internet users, as the singer was accused of exploiting the scandal of his breakup with Britney Spears as a marketing strategy, after the failure of ‘Justified’, the first song he recorded as a soloist and that did not reach the reach expected, it didn’t even make the Billboard chart. “Justin sacrificed Britney’s image on the public altar to promote himself by hinting that she cheated on him“Said another follower of the singer. The American media victimized Justin, while Britney was always presented as an ‘easy girl’.

After the singer was released from her father’s legal custody, the “Cry Me A River” singer has said that he was “deeply sorry” for the way he handled their separation in 2002 and that he wishes he could speak to Britney Spears at private. “Justin loves to see that Britney is now living the life she wanted for so long. He loves to see her embrace all the good that will come from her departure from this guardianship. Justin would love to talk to Britney, if Britney wanted to talk to him“Says a source close to the singer.

But Britney Spears is now focused on being able to recover the normality of her life, her routine and her fortune managed by her father, under a legal guardianship of 13 years. In addition, the star has wedding plans with her partner Sam asghari, a 27-year-old American-Iranian personal trainer, who met on the set of a music video in 2016. Although they haven’t spoken for over 14 years, Britney may not have the time, or desire, to attend to Justin.