They warn that the cybersecurity of the AICM is vulnerable because it is obsolete

The Mexico City International Airport (AICM) operates with an outdated computer security network that makes it vulnerable to cyber attacks, even from a cell phone, in accordance with the Terminal’s Operation Directorate.

With an average of 60 thousand passengers per day, the capital airport uses a model of Informatic security that “presents an important digital divide, being from a previous generation, against attacks by cyber criminals that I could receive ”.

The Operations Directorate considers that any passenger connecting to the internet offered by the airport could be “a potential device that tries to violate the computer security of the air terminal. This without considering the threats of cyber criminals from abroad ”.

In this regard, the authority will acquire and install equipment and specialized technical support to prevent cyberattacks of any kind, whose value will be 18.5 million pesos and the resources will have to be exercised as of January 1.

The assets acquired will be integrated into the current equipment, replacing the software generation, six Huawei brand firewalls, six equipment from the Intrusion Detection System (IDS) and six more teams from Intrusion Prevention System (IPS).

The aim is to incorporate cutting-edge and cutting-edge technology to the AICM computer security network, as well as to replace licenses for new equipment and to structure the area with a futuristic vision in which the equipment will be scalable, that is, in future updates it will be possible use the technology to be acquired.

The AICM Master Development Program 2022-2026 indicates the need to carry out an investment plan to acquire 800 security equipment susceptible to changes or updates, in accordance with obsolescence and the needs to maintain security, efficiency and quality standards.

The document shows the intention of obtaining a recommendable opinion on the part of NSS Labs, one of the main independent research and testing laboratories of cybersecurity products in the world, regarding the technology related to Next Generation Firewalls (NGFW, for its acronym in English).

This technology not only allows you to avoid attacks, but also to create control policies more dynamic and efficient access mechanisms for today’s security challenges, the document notes.

The Institutional Program of the AICM 2020-2024 indicates the need to have a risk management system, modernization of security equipment and the acquisition of new technological resources, in accordance with international regulations, to mitigate the vulnerability of facilities and not endanger the integrity of the passengers.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) estimated that the number of passengers in the AICM will increase by the end of this year, reaching 80% of the volume it had in 2019, before the pandemic.

In accordance with the AICM General Organization Manual, the General Directorate, through the Systems Subdirectorate, is in charge of implementing technological solutions and effective and efficient methodologies that add flexibility and responsiveness of the corporate to changes in the national and international airport environment, through the creation of analysis tools for decision-making, process optimization and development of systems with commercial value. He is also responsible for directing and evaluating the planning, development, and support activities of computing resources.

Read also: Jacket shortage in the US benefits Mexico