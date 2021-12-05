These Marvel movies have been removed from Disney +, why?

Probably, the great absentee from Disney Plus has always been the saga Deadpool, which has not yet appeared on the platform.

Besides that, we also did not find old spider-man movies. Neither the original first trilogy led by Sam Raimi, with Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker, nor the reboot with Andrew Garfield composed of two more films.

In the same way, Wolverine movies in which he is the exclusive protagonist they are not there either. Are X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009), The wolverine (2013) and Logan (2017).

Finally, it seems that they just removed at the beginning of december Fantastic 4 (2005) and Fantastic Four and Silver Surfer (2007).

The last reincarnation of the quartet is there, but come on, with how bad it is, it is better to pretend that it is not like that.

And why are these movies missing?

The reason why movies are missing on Disney +

Although conspiracy theories about anything are in vogue, once again they have nothing to do with explaining this.

Technically, they are not because the issue of character rights is a tremendous mess.

Before Marvel movie studios started the MCU with the Hombre de Hierro For Robert Downey Jr., two other studios had made Marvel character movies.

One it was sony, famous for having bought the comic book company the rights to Spider-man and its protagonists.

The other study was that of Fox, which had rights to the X-Men and the Fantastic 4, also purchased from Marvel prior to the acquisition by Disney.

So when Disney bought the comic book company, it took the rights to all the characters, minus the ones we have named. That has meant that, for a long time, the X-Men, Spider-Man and the rest of Marvel superheroes live in three parallel universes within the cinema that were neither named nor touched.

The unification of the Marvel universes

Disney bought Fox, so the integration of the X-Men with the rest is imminent, but of course, contracts already signed must be respected and Fox sold broadcasting rights to other platforms and chains, sometimes exclusively.

So Disney has to wait or take things back depending on what those license agreements say.

Likewise, Sony and Marvel have made peace and, seeing that they earn a ton of money in this way, they united Spider-Man with the MCU and will integrate more exclusive characters, such as Venom, into it.

The same situation applies to Spain. So, the license movements in the United States, except for some small specific difference that may exist, They also affect the rest of the countries, including Spain.

All the trouble is due to boring contracts in offices and licenses to respect. However, in a few years, when Disney has bought everything in the world and the licenses signed before they take over it all expire, its platform of streaming it will house the entire Marvel universe.