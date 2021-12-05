These are the series that Netflix will remove from its platform

2021 ends and by the end of the year the Netflix platform plans to renew its extensive catalog with new titles. At the same time, he says goodbye to some of the series and films that have become the favorites of his millions of subscribers.











Grey’s Anatomy





Some of this content can be enjoyed for the last time in the last weeks of December. We recount which of them will say goodbye to the platform, as well as others that will be released at the time and promise to become a trend.

The series premiered on Netflix with a total of 17 seasons. Now, the story of resident physician Meredith Gray, along with fellow Seattle hospital colleagues TR Knight, Chyler Leigh and Eric Dane, is saying goodbye and can be enjoyed until December 31st.

The ABC production has become a public favorite since it trained in 2005 starring Ellen Pompeo. In recent years it has become one of the most watched shows in the United States, as well as winning the Harper Avery Award and the 2020 People ‘s Choice Awards.

The film was released in 2006 and won praise from its leading man Will Smith accompanied by his son, Jaden Smith. It is based on the story of businessman Chris Gardner and the vicissitudes of climbing out of poverty to become a millionaire entrepreneur.

“That was the lowest point in my life,” said the real Gardner who was bankrupt and even slept in toilets and shelters. Both the actor and the millionaire philanthropist met in real life after the premiere of the film that stood out among the inspirational Netflix titles.

The series is based on the life of the Mexican singer also known as “the band’s diva.” Angelica Celaya brings the title character to life with a moving personal story, from a teenage pregnancy, an abusive marriage, her days in prison, and a dysfunctional family.

Rivera died on December 9, 2012, in a tragic plane crash when he was traveling to the Toluca airport, after a successful concert at Arena Monterrey. Until now there are many singers who pay tributes and cover his most popular songs such as “La gran senora”, “Paloma negra” and “When a lady dies”.

The series tells the life of Jay Pritchett and a family consisting of his new wife and stepson, as well as their two children and grandchildren. In total, there are 11 seasons that won him public acclaim and several recognitions such as the Emmy, Golden Globes and the sought-after winners of the Actors Guild.

The program catapulted to fame the Colombian Sofía Vergara, one of the most influential in Hollywood. The former model, who gives life to “Gloria Delgado Prichett” thus went on to become the best actress on television with the highest paid in the United States.

The film “Interview with the Vampire” is one of the most praised titles in American cinema. In 1994 it starred several of Hollywood’s most famous stars: Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Antonio Banderas, Christian Slater and then-youth revelation Kirsten Dunst.

Lestat de Lioncourt is one of the vampires who turns Louis de Pointe du Lac, a young man who suffered the death of his wife and son. In his thirst for blood he meets “Claudia” a girl who lost her mother, who did not hesitate to suck her blood. The three vampires will coexist for centuries until they plan a revenge against Lestat.