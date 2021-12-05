These are the 4 books that will have a movie in 2022

Every year, a dozen novels that sweep the world with their sales, are taken to the big screen to become a new success. Examples of this are House of gucci, The Green Knight, The Last Duel or Nightmare alley, all mega productions with renowned directors at the helm. After a 2021 with adaptations of all kinds, next year promises to redouble the bet with new books that will have their film. Review the list!

+ 4 books that will have a movie in 2022

4. The Nightingale

On 2015., Kristin hannah public The Nightingaland. It is a historical fiction whose protagonists are two sisters who live in France just when the Second World War breaks out. Next year, Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning will be in charge of telling this heartbreaking story of survival, under the direction of Mélanie lauren and the script adapted from Dana Stevens.

3. Killers of the Flower Moon

Killers of the Moon: Oil, Money, Murder, and the Making of the FBI. This is the name of the book of David grann in which he develops the murders of the Osage tribe of the United States under mysterious circumstances. In this sense, the FBI launches a national investigation. Adaptation is in the hands of Martin Scorsese and will have a prestigious cast led by Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brendan Fraser, among others.

2. Blonde

Ana de Armas just signed to be the star of Ghosted alongside Chris Evans, with whom he will also star The gray man for Netflix. However, another premiere that has her as the main actress will arrive in 2022. It is about Blonde, based on the bestseller of Joyce carol oates, in which he chronicles the private life of Marilyn Monroe with some fictional overtones. It will be directed by Andrew Dominik.

1. Deep Water

Blonde will not be the only release with Ana de Armas: will also star alongside Ben affleck the movie Deep water. This psychological thriller published in 1957 by Patricia highsmith will have its film adaptation directed by Adrian lyne. It tells the story of a man who allows his wife to have relationships with lovers to avoid divorce. But when they start to disappear, he becomes the prime suspect.

