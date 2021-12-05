TheGrefg presents ESLAND, the content creation awards for Spain, Latin America and Andorra
TheGrefg is an expert in marketing and once again he has shown it on Twitch. He has created a product, some prizes focused on rewarding the best creators and creators of content and on top of that he has looked for the best time to promote it, the end of the Fortnite season.
The name of the awards has perhaps been the least creative of all: ESLAND, which refers to the countries / regions of origin of the creators, IT IScorduroy, LNorth America and ANDorra.
Seventeen categories To which you can vote now on the website of the Premiosesland.com awards. Next we leave you the list of categories and if you want to vote, you know, go to the web.
ESLAND Awards categories.
-
Clip of the year
- TO!
- This is not a game
- I recognize it I am Ampeter
- Let’s play
-
Fail of the year
- Ampeter
- ElXokas
- Ibai
- Pereira
-
Angry of the year
- Agustin51
- Djmario
- ElXokas
- Nissaxter
-
Dance of the year
- Djmario
- Coscu x zzk
- Ibai
- Papigavi
-
Roleplayer of the year
- AgentMaxo
- Cristinini
- Reborn
- Spursito
-
Streamer IRL of the year
- ElMillor
- Kidi
- Momo
- Titus_Clan
-
Player from esports of the year
- Elyoya
- Josedeodo
- Mixwell
- Th3Antonio
-
Reporter from esports of the year
- Cristinini
- Sookie
- Toad Yellow
- And you
- Caster of the year
-
Song of the year
- For the Fernanfloo haters
- Tofu delivery by Orslok x Roju
- By the air of Robleis
- Ibai from Lucas x Ortopilot
-
Jagger of the year (XD)
- Andiamo
- Jagger boxer
- Professor Jagger
- Princess jagger
-
Talkshow of the year
- The beach bar
- Esportmaniacos
- The Wiild Project
- I internet
- Better trajectory
- AlexelCapo
- Fernanfloo
- Knekro
- Outconsumer
-
Event of the year
- Chimes 2020
- KRU destination AGS 2
- World of balloons
- The evening
-
Streamer reveal
- Biyin
- ElMariana
- ElXokas
- IlloJuan
-
Best series of content
- Arkadia
- Egoland
- Marbella Vice
- TortillaLand
-
Streamer of the year
- Auronplay
- Ibai
- JuanGuarnizo
- ElRubius
From what the web says, On January 17, 2022, 6:00 p.m. (GMT + 1) there will be a presentation of the awards at the Palau de la Música, Barcelona. We will not miss it! Now it’s time to vote for our favorites …