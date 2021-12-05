TheGrefg presents ESLAND, the content creation awards for Spain, Latin America and Andorra

TheGrefg is an expert in marketing and once again he has shown it on Twitch. He has created a product, some prizes focused on rewarding the best creators and creators of content and on top of that he has looked for the best time to promote it, the end of the Fortnite season.





The name of the awards has perhaps been the least creative of all: ESLAND, which refers to the countries / regions of origin of the creators, IT IScorduroy, LNorth America and ANDorra.

Seventeen categories To which you can vote now on the website of the Premiosesland.com awards. Next we leave you the list of categories and if you want to vote, you know, go to the web.

ESLAND Awards categories.

Clip of the year TO!

This is not a game

I recognize it I am Ampeter

Let’s play Fail of the year Ampeter

ElXokas

Ibai

Pereira Angry of the year Agustin51

Djmario

ElXokas

Nissaxter Dance of the year Djmario

Coscu x zzk

Ibai

Papigavi Roleplayer of the year AgentMaxo

Cristinini

Reborn

Spursito Streamer IRL of the year ElMillor

Kidi

Momo

Titus_Clan Player from esports of the year Elyoya

Josedeodo

Mixwell

Th3Antonio Reporter from esports of the year Cristinini

Sookie

Toad Yellow

And you Caster of the year Song of the year For the Fernanfloo haters

Tofu delivery by Orslok x Roju

By the air of Robleis

Ibai from Lucas x Ortopilot Jagger of the year (XD) Andiamo

Jagger boxer

Professor Jagger

Princess jagger Talkshow of the year The beach bar

Esportmaniacos

The Wiild Project

I internet Better trajectory AlexelCapo

Fernanfloo

Knekro

Outconsumer Event of the year Chimes 2020

KRU destination AGS 2

World of balloons

The evening Streamer reveal Biyin

ElMariana

ElXokas

IlloJuan Best series of content Arkadia

Egoland

Marbella Vice

TortillaLand Streamer of the year Auronplay

Ibai

JuanGuarnizo

ElRubius

From what the web says, On January 17, 2022, 6:00 p.m. (GMT + 1) there will be a presentation of the awards at the Palau de la Música, Barcelona. We will not miss it! Now it’s time to vote for our favorites …