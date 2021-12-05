The world’s first Metasocial Network of NFTs is born

The new Metasocial network Woonkly.com it is already a reality. A decentralized social network where all posts (photos, videos, music, podcasts, images…) are automatically converted into NTFs. In addition, the content is hosted on people’s computers through a storage system called IPFS (Interplanetary file system).

Woonkly.com is a decentralized social network based on Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT). In it, users can create their decentralized profile simply by connecting to the platform with their metamask wallet, create NFT posts and thus sell, acquire, auction and share them.

In this social network, users will be able to follow your favorite friends, artists, athletes and brands, as well as metaverses, play to earn games, among others. They will also have the possibility to comment on the posts, like the NFTs, save them to see them later and explore among dozens of categories.

The metaverses They will also be protagonists, integrating and creating the largest interactive directory of metaverses and game to earn existing to date, with infinite possibilities for growth as indicated on their road map.

It will be possible to operate within the social network with various cryptocurrencies such as ETH, BNB or AVAX, as well as with WOOP, Woonkly’s native token. WOOP offers advantages over the use of other cryptocurrencies that will also be available to operate on the social network. In addition, in the coming months it will be possible to buy and sell directly with dollars or euros, which will speed up the cryptocurrency acquisition processes.

New features on Woonkly.com

Among the advantages it will offer Woonkly.com this one that will distribute part of the fees that it generates among those people who have their WOOP stakes in the social network. 100% of the total fees are re-used in the woonkly ecosystem to grow the platform.

Also, in a distinctive way, the integration of the Decentralized Advertising System “Woonkly Ads”. In this, the capital of the advertisers is distributed directly to the audience that consumes and shares the advertising.

Given these news, the CEO and founder of Woonklylabs.com, Daniel Santos, talks about what the launch of Woonkly.com entails:

“It is an important step for the world of NFTs. We had assimilated the concept of marketplace, but until now there was no NFT social network in its purest concept. Therefore, we have created the social network with the user in mind, so that anyone can create your own NFT in an instant and make it go viral with almost no knowledge, as well as connect your artists, influencers, metaverses and games with their experience at the same time ”.

Daniel Santos, CEO and founder of Woonkly Labs in one of his conferences.

The Woonkly.com team is working to create important partnerships with the soccer, music and basketball industries, among others. The objective is for highly relevant figures from these sectors to create their profiles and upload their own NFTs. To do this, Woonkly has acquired a private paddock at GP Abu Dhabi of the Formula 1 in which it will bring together the various celebrities from the world of music, sports and the blockchain industry, among others.

Networks available at Woonkly.com

The social network Woonkly.com goes out on the network of Ethereum and the Binance Smart Chain and in a few weeks on the Avalanche network with the aim of integrating Solana in Q2 2022. In addition, work continues on the integration with other networks and on a mobile application that facilitates the user experience.

Thanks to the simplicity and speed of its interface, anyone can create their account on Woonkly.com and their own NFT of the subject they want. They will also discover in the next few dates all the news that is being prepared by the hand of the metaverses. This is how Woonkly.com was born, the NFT Metasocial Network that is already in its first steps.

Woonkly.com’s token is called Woonkly Power (WOOP), it has risen more than 35% in the last 7 days and has a capitalization of about $ 100,000,000 and can be purchased on exchanges such as gate.io, xt.com, on BitBase .es and all its stores in Spain or in a decentralized way at kubic.com.

Disclaimer: The content and links provided in this article are for informational purposes only. CriptoNoticias does not offer legal, financial or investment recommendations or advice, nor does it replace the due diligence of each interested party. CriptoNoticias does not endorse any investment or similar offer promoted here. click here for more information.