“The Wolf of Wall Street” vs Elon Musk: Duel of the Titans over cryptocurrencies meme

Jordan Belfort, a legendary stock investor on which the movie “The Wolf of Wall Street” is based, warned against investing in meme-based cryptocurrencies such as dogecoin and shiba inu, Elon Musk’s favorites.

Also, Belfort explained that “people are taking advantage of an unregulated market”, and emphasized that “the sooner governments intervene, the better it will be for cryptocurrencies”.

In an interview with The Sun, published on Tuesday, the famous Wolf of Wall Street said: “I’m a blockchain fanatic, but there is a lot of nonsense, a lot of crap coins that are useless and are only there to separate people from their money.”

The Belfort story was starred by Leonardo DiCaprio and directed by Martin Scorsese (Photo: EFE)

Belfort is a former stockbroker whose story has been so epic that a movie was created out of it called “The Wolf of Wall Street,” starring Leonardo Dicaprio and directed by Martin Scorsese. Belfort founded Stratton Oakmont, which functioned as a boiler room trading penny stocks and defrauding investors with stock sales. He pleaded guilty to fraud in 1999 and went to prison for 22 months; He is now a motivational speaker. “I became greedy, and greed is not good,” he said in 2014 at a motivational talk in Dubai.

The Wolf of Wall Street author told The Sun: “You hear crazy stories of people making millions and billions, but for every person like that, there are 10,000 or 100,000 people who take huge losses. Shiba inu is not a suitable investment, “adding:” People are taking advantage of an unregulated market and creating shitty coins that are worthless and useless. “

The crypto meme Shiba Inu

He also touched on cryptocurrencies that happen to be pyramid schemes. and said: “unscrupulous people initiate the coins and walk into a chat room and say things that are blatantly illegal,” and emphasized: “People should seriously go to jail, they are not legitimate. There’s no way they’re going to work … I guess someone will end up being charged for these things. “

Emphasizing that “what I hate most about this is that they are legitimate things, they give these digital currencies a bad name,” he opined: “The sooner governments intervene, the better it will be for cryptocurrencies because when the authorities begin to regulate a dark market, it gets bigger and better ”.

This is not the first time that Belfort has spoken out in relation to crypto. Shortly before bitcoin peaked at that point in December 2017, Belfort said that the number one cryptocurrency was “a bubble almost guaranteed to burst.” The wolf said that the price of bitcoin “is based on the theory of the biggest fool.”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Patrick Pleul / Pool via Reuters / File Photo)

The biggest fool theory says that the investor who is buying is doing it for the mere fact of believing that the price will continue to rise, and someone will be willing to pay more. The problem arises when there are no more people interested in paying more, and the price begins to fall due to the law of supply and demand. This is how bubbles are produced.

Franco Capelo, CEO of the Institute for Technical Analysis, told Infobae: “Cryptocurrencies are today seen by large traditional investors in the same way that a person who does not invest sees the stock market. They both believe that they are a ‘timba’ something totally random. Although there is this random component, the price of a share is based on the intrinsic value it has through the money it generates. And cryptocurrencies are based on the value that the project brings to the world ”, and added:“ Belfort changed his opinion towards crypto over the years. Before I thought of them as a bubble, now you have a little more acceptance to them, and most of us investors agree that pyramid schemes and memecoins are worthless”.

