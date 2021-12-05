The War of Independence in the cinema

05.12.2021 00:00 h.

The war of independence has generated a huge movie flurry from the most remote origins of cinema in our country. Already at the beginning of the 20th century, several versions of the war epic were made. As a testimony, there are the tapes of Second Chomón The heroes of the siege of Zaragoza (1903), those of Adrià Gual i Gelabert (1915), those of Jose Buchs upon The second of May and The stubborn (1927 and 1930) and that of Florián Rey who first approached Agustina of Aragon, interpreted by Marina Torres placeholder image (1929) and subsidized by a group of Aragonese.

The first Francoism turned the war against napoleon in the fundamental ideological axis of his historical discourse. In the 40s, Iquino produced and directed the first version of the drummer of the Bruc (1947) with Ana Mariscal and Jose Nieto, and Fernandez Ardavín He directed The standard bearer (1943), a love story between a French woman and a Spaniard, a theme that will be repeated in various versions over time. In the 50s, there is a whole operation of conjunction of the national glories of the War of Independence and Spanish folklore in all its splendor. A reflection of this are films like Vargas sale with Lola Flores (1958); Lola the piconera (1951), with Juanita Reina, and Carmen the one from Ronda (1959), with Sara Montiel debating between song and song between the French Maurice Ronet and spanish Jorge Mistral.

Cover of ‘Los Guerrilleros’ / DISCOGS

The epic is especially reflected in films like Agustina of Aragon, from Juan de Orduña, with Aurora Baptist like heroin (1950); The french arrived, from Leon Klimovsky (1959), with Elisa montes and Luis Pena; Blood in Castile, from Benito Perojo (1950), and The tyrant of Toledo (1952). Until Fernan Gomez dared to direct a curious product on the war entitled The message. The Agustina of the cinema had little to do with the real historical Agustina, who today we know that because she was not even Aragonese (she was Catalan with the name of Agustina Zaragoza Domènech), that the alleged shots he fired from the cannon were actually an irrelevant anecdote and that his family life was stormy. Obviously, she was a politically instrumentalized woman in a singular historical moment. What the cinema about Agustina has done is to faithfully serve this manipulation.

In 1957, Stanley kramer He directed Pride and passion, with Ávila as the great setting for the play, which deals with an episode of the war: the transfer of a cannon by the Spanish guerrillas to the British allies to contribute to the confrontation with the French. The film was performed by Cary grant, Frank Sinatra and Sophia loren. A somewhat paternalistic Anglo-Saxon treatment of the subject in his consideration of the Spanish. By the way, Adolfo Suarez participated as an extra. Another notable North American version is Broken promise, with Carroll Baker as the protagonist, a novice who goes to Spain looking for an Englishman who is fighting in the War of Independence.

The folklorism of Franco’s Spain was slow to overcome. Representative example was The guerrillas, with Manolo escobar and Rocío Jurado (1963). A play by Peman served as the foundation for the film’s script The colonel’s three etceteras (1960), a Spanish-Italian-French co-production with a certain de-dramatization of the epic discourse of the war. Versions of the theme emerged then by various countries. Italians jumped on the bandwagon of the adventures of the character created by the Americans, the Fox, which they place in the framework of the war. The tape of Franco Montemurro is significant (1969). The British made their particular take on the subject in The Adventures of Gerard, directed by the Polish Skolimowski. The memory of the War of Independence was assumed in Spain from all ideological spheres. The pearl is the movie of Buñuel The ghost of freedom (1974) that begins with the surrealist execution by the French of Buñuel himself and Bergamin in what pretends to be a remake Madrid May.

Cover of La Soule (1988), by Michelle Sibra / FILMAFFINITY

In the 1980s, the French offered their own version of the war in La Soule (1988), from Michelle Sibra, which addresses the end of the battle of Vitoria and the beginning of the French failure. From our country the theme of the drummer of the Bruc is taken up again in The legend of the drum, from Jorge Grau, with the child played by Jorge Sanz. Likewise, the first television miniseries with a Goyesque title is produced: The disasters of war (1983), with Sancho grace and Paco Rabal.

The 21st century seeks to relaunch the theme of war without the old nationalist prejudices. Turns on Goya, with a melancholic profile in the film Goya in Bordeaux with Rabal and Crowned interpreting the old Goya and the young man, the lover Leocadia Zorrilla interpreted by Eulalia Ramon and the Duchess of Alba interpreted by Maribel verdu. Too Milos Forman and Jean-Claude Carrière they directed Goya’s ghosts (2006) with Bardem and Natalie Portman.

It also returns to Bruc with a certain revisionist perspective in the work of Daniel Benmayor with Juan Jose Ballesta as protagonist (2010). Jose Luis Garci directed for his part May blood, that through National episodes from Galdos describes the gestation of the anti-French May 2. The film was commissioned by the Madrid government from Hope Aguirre and it responds to a Galdosian spirit, which tries to get rid of the most stale epic, through a liberal patriotism. The film is performed by Quim Gutierrez and Paula Echevarría. The tv series May 2, the freedom of a nation, directed by Maria Cereceda and Gonzalo baz (2008) walks in the same direction.

The myths of war have been humanized. The issues remain unaddressed. National episodes Galdós thoroughly. The only place that the cinema remembers is Zaragoza. The war of independence is not currently assumed as a memory to be remembered by the Catalan nationalism who has disfigured her name by calling her the French war and that he does not want to evoke some facts that highlight the majority identification of Catalonia with the Spain of Fernando VII. Cinema was never remembered from the Cortes de Cádiz, which, on the other hand, has always been fascinated by the romantic banditry of the postwar period. We will talk about this later.