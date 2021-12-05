The video where Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr show how well they get along

A romantic break does not have to mean an enmity with the one that has been our partner until then. We have proof of this in Sara Carbonero and Iker Casillas who, three months after announcing that they are separating, have spent a weekend together at the wedding of some mutual friends. What is already curling the curl is getting along with your ex’s current partner, something that is perfectly represented in Miranda Kerr and Katy Perry.

And it is that both women have a common nexus: Orlando Bloom. The actor is the ex-husband of the model and the current partner of the singer and with both he has had a son. Contrary to what one might think, the exhibition of the artist and the interpreter of Teenage dream They get along like a charm and have proven it again with a post on Instagram.





In this video we can see Miranda Kerr and Katy Perry together in a yoga session they did at the Jonathan Club in Malibu, the first class the vocalist attended after giving birth to her first daughter, Daisy Dove, the last August. The instructor was the trainer of the famous Nichelle Hinnes and, from the looks of it, the singer had a bit of a hard time. “The first time I’ve done yoga since I was pregnant … Let’s just say I enjoyed it,” she wrote alongside some scared face emojis.

The two women appear together trying one of Kora Organics’ products, Miranda Kerr’s cosmetics line. In fact, the yoga class served as a promotional space for the brand, as can be seen in Perry’s Instagram post.





Miranda Kerr spent six years with Orlando Bloom, whom she married in 2010 and with whom she has a ten-year-old son, Flynn. In 2013 the couple announced through an official statement that they were separating but despite the end of their love, they have always maintained a good relationship.

A few years later, in 2016, Orlando Bloom began a relationship with Katy Perry, a romance that had its ups and downs until in February 2019, on Valentine’s Day, he asked her to marry him. The COVID pandemic caused them to have to delay the wedding up to three times and, for now, they have not confirmed a new date. The couple, however, is thrilled with the birth of their first daughter together, Daisy Dove, who will soon turn her first year of life.