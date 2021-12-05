The times Katy Perry did activism

Over time, Katy Perry has shown that she has interests beyond music. Although his beginnings were almost identical to those of any singer who dreams of being a pop star, he now spends a lot of time in various causes related to political and social activism.

The singer is considered a great ally of the LGBTQ + community in the United States and the rest of the world after joining and raising her voice in favor of the rights of the group. In addition, his presence in political issues has become stronger and stronger lately.

In the middle of the campaign for the 2020 presidential elections in the United States, when the elections pitted Donald Trump and Joe Biden, Katy Perry joined other celebrities in the “Stop Hate” campaign to demand the tech giant end the informational bias on their platforms. The 34-year-old star did not hesitate to use her own social networks for campaigns and join the request of thousands of people.