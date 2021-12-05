The Steven Spielberg series that cost 20 million dollars and was a great failure

A big budget does not guarantee that a show will become a success, and several years ago, a show with a massive budget failed to make an impact on fans. Weird for a project headed by Steven Spielberg.

December 05, 2021 11:36 am

Creating a successful television show is a difficult task for any network, and every year, a ton of new shows enter the fold in an attempt to ensnare audiences. In 2011, Steven spielberg He was an executive producer on a show that was supposedly priced at $ 20 million. This show had big plans, but in the end, no one noticed.

Terra Nova: The Steven Spielberg series that cost a fortune and did not work

When looking at the costs of doing a major project, most people tend to look at the budgets for big-screen blockbusters. These movies can cost an arm and a leg, but on the small screen, some shows have had astronomical budgets that even manage to rival some big-screen games.

In the past, we have seen shows like game of Thrones with a legitimate 8-figure budget for a single episode. Of course, shows that normally shell out that kind of money already have a massive audience, but these budgets are really outrageous. Of course, there is also the series The Lord of the Rings from Amazon, which is supposed to cost around $ 1 billion to bring to life.

Getting a ton of value and hype behind a show is the best way to help you have a successful launch, and this is what the folks behind Terra nova he was hoping to achieve when the show made its small screen debut several years ago. Produced by Steven spielbergThis sci-fi drama came at a huge price tag, and the network was hoping it would take off to success.

Terra Nova: The $ 20 Million Series Had Very Little Audience

Yes, With the first episode of the show alone came a $ 20 million price tag . Once again, the network was doing its best to build buzz for the new show. It was a huge gamble at the time, as television is a tremendously unpredictable medium in terms of which shows end up being successful.

Terra nova it failed to become the massive blow that it so desperately wanted to be. He did well in grades, but not well enough. The show also received a lack of praise from both critics and fans. It was a tough pill for everyone involved to swallow, and the enormous potential of this project was never realized. The outrageous costs to bring Terra Nova to life didn’t help him in the least, and the show ended up in flames after making its debut.