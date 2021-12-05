The role that Julia Roberts refuses to play

The Oscar winner Julia Roberts does not remember exactly when she stopped being officially the ‘girlfriend of America’ – a nickname she received in the 1990s for her almost absolute role in the romantic comedy genre – and began to receive more mature roles that, especially in the In recent times, the character of a courageous, charismatic and dedicated mother has been reserved for her almost exclusively.

In any case, and as she has explained herself during her time on the British television program Lorraine, the Hollywood star does not mind occupying these types of roles once the fifty-year barrier has been crossed, since she considers that they offer her a golden opportunity to claim the relevance and interest of stories starring women of a certain age.





“The truth is that I do not remember very well when the turning point occurred and I stopped receiving ‘girl’ roles to start receiving those of ‘mother’. Anyway I am still cool, I can’t just interpret the cliché of the boring and conventional mother. Moms are fun too and can have a fun night out with dad. That’s why God invented babysitters, “joked the artist during the interview.

As for her own conception of motherhood, the American actress has revealed that her three children – the twins Hazel and Phinnaeus (14), as well as Henry (11), fruit of her marriage to the cinematographer Daniel Moder– began to develop their own sense of autonomy and individual responsibility at an early age, aware as their parents are of the dangers of overdependence and, above all, of a sense of privilege.

«Taking into account the type of childhood that I had, I have always tried to raise my children avoiding some of the difficulties that I went through as a child and, at the same time, instilling in them the importance of learning to do the most basic and essential things by themselves, like making the bed, putting in a washing machine, or cooking something decent. We are talking about very important skills in life, those that allow you to travel your own path and live your own experiences, “he reflected.

By: Bang Showbiz / Photo: Getty Images