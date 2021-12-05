the relay ‘beauty’ of Ariana Grande and Dua Lipa

It is very possible that his name does not sound familiar to you, but you should familiarize yourself with him because Dixie D’Amelio is on its way to becoming the relay so much fashion What beauty from Ariana Grande and Dua Lipa. Born in Connecticut 20 years ago, Dixie began singing and uploading her videos to TikTok, platform in which today accumulates more than 34 million followers and almost a billion likes.

But although the numbers of the social network where it was released do not lie, Dixie is already managing to make a dent in the music industry and proof of this is that he has just participated in the prestigious concert iHeartRadio 102.7 KISS FM Jingle Ball from Los Angeles where he performed on the same stage as consecrated artists such as Doja cat or Ed Sheeran.

There we could see why the industry talks about her as a mix between Dua Lipa and Ariana Grande in terms of fashion and beauty. The young woman wasted magnetism with a high ponytail XL (Ariana’s favorite) but wearing it wavy.

It was on the red carpet minutes before that he splurged avant-garde style with a green metallic set that, as you will also remember, were the favorites of Dua Lipa in its beginnings.

From the MET Gala to Paris Fashion Week

At just 20 years old, the fashion world already has Dixie on its radar. Pierpaolo Piccioli, current creative director of Valentino, did not hesitate to invite her to the MET Gala. There the young woman dazzled with a superb black sleeveless suit, long white gloves and a hat that Audrey Hepburn would have adored.

As if that weren’t enough, the maison He also invited her to his parade in the past Paris Fashion Week and Dixie made a video of the experience that he uploaded to YouTube, where he is also a star.

Also, and if you want to take a look, Dixie, her sister and her parents they just launched a reality show, Kardashian style, in Disney +.

