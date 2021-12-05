The new owners of Latam, Aeroméxico and Avianca

They reorganize their directives

RR | Bogota | December 4, 2021

With the reorganization plans of the airlines that were protected by the Bankruptcy Law of the United States, the three Latin American Latam Airlines, Aeroméxico and Avianca will have new owners.

According to the restructuring plan recently presented by Latam, it would have three funds that would take control: Sixth Street Partners, Sculptor Capital and SVPGlobal, which will allow them to place five positions on the board of directors, since they would reach 65% of participation and the current shareholders: the Cueto family, Delta and Qatar Airways would keep 35%, if the plan is approved by the New York Court.

Aeroméxico, for its part, recently updated its restructuring plan where Apollo would be the main shareholder, converting 720 million dollars of debt into equity, and exchanging the old debt of 763 million dollars for a new guaranteed one. In addition, Delta would be contributing an additional 100 million dollars to the 185 million dollars of the DIP Credit, with which it would obtain 20% of Aeroméxico.

For its part, Avianca, which has already exited Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Law, has as new owners Kingsland Holdings of Roberto José Kriete Ávila, and the hedge fund Ciudadela LLC., Of Ken Griffin. Likewise, United Airlines as Avianca’s creditor would convert the debt into equity, which it has not yet done.