The mansion that Dwayne Johnson ‘gave away’ this 2021 to buy one for 27 million dollars

Dwayne Johnson is one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood, with a spectacular track record behind him. After making himself known in WWE, wrestling, he went to the big screen. And, over the years, despite being highly criticized in its early days, it has managed to earn a great reputation. He has starred in successful films such as ‘Fast and Furious’, ‘Hercules’ or ‘Jumanji’, among many others.

He is highly valued, and has been able to take advantage of his talent, amassing a fortune that far exceeds 300 million dollars. For this reason, he has been able to afford all kinds of luxuries, and ensure a great future for his entire family, which, as he himself has revealed, is very humble and working class. His childhood was happy, but complicated, and he always dreamed of living in a mansion. And so it will, after acquiring one valued at $ 27.8 million.

Built in 1993 by architect Grant Kirkpatrick, it has undergone several renovations, but still maintains the Mediterranean style. It is full of luxuries, and even includes a house, completely independent, designed for guests. In total, it has six bedrooms, eleven bathrooms, a private music studio, a movie theater, a fully equipped gym, or an indoor pool. All that, only on the inside.

Outside, you can find a tennis court, a baseball diamond, multiple gardens, outdoor decks, a fountain, and much more. In short, it is a great investment made by ‘The Rock’, who has specialized in buying and selling houses. Because, despite being the second highest paid male actor, according to ‘Forbes’ magazine, much of his wealth comes from his real estate businesses.

He is dedicated to buying houses and mansions at a reduced price, to later remodel them, and sell them much more expensive. But the play does not always go well.

He lost more than two million with his last operation

Because he lost two million dollars on the sale of a ranch in Georgia, which he had bought for eight. And he was hoping to make a capital gain on the sale of this 1,400-square-meter property, with eight bedrooms, six bathrooms, three dressing rooms, large gardens, a pool and a pavilion.

However, due to the lack of offers, Johnson had to accept a reduction in the initial price, and ended up selling it for ‘only’ six millions. That is, two less than what it had initially cost him, not counting the reform he made.

A figure that life would solve for many, but that for Dwayne is ‘small change’.