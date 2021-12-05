The international press explodes against Spalletti for removing Hirving Lozano

The international press came out in defense of Hirving Lozano

December 04, 2021 · 4:45 PM

The Mexican forward Hirving lozano collaborated in one of the goals of the Napoli, was the most participatory in the duel between Neapolitans and Atalanta, Nevertheless, Luciano Spalletti He took it out of exchange and provoked the ire of the international press.

The renowned ESPN journalist, Vito de Palma, during the broadcast of the match between Napoli and Atalanta, argued that the 3-2 is clearly the responsibility of Spalletti who sinned as “nervous” and after the draw of the visiting team wanted to lock himself up, so he sacrificed Lozano and Mertens.

According to the sports analyst, the departure of the two offensives caused the stampede of arrivals from the Atalanta that seemed local in the stadium Diego Armando Maradona. De Palma was tough and pointed out that the decision made by the coach of Napoli about Hirving lozano.

The coach of Napoli excused the defeat against Atalanta

For the Italian coach, the speech fell apart after descending to third place in the general table of the Italian tournament. According to Spalletti, the lack of players due to injury are factors that determine a result.