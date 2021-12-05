The incredible fate of Clint Eastwood: he became an actor by chance, when the plane in which he was traveling crashed

A legend of the cinema: Clint Eastwood (Photo: EFE)

It is often said that each actor has his gender of reference, the favorite, the one that marks him forever. Although a high percentage have no problem navigating the different waters of performance, there is always a place where they feel comfortable. In this sense, talk about Clint eastwood is synonymous with western.

Over the years, he has achieved countless successes that have transformed him into one of the benchmarks of Hollywood, of the world of cinema that he arrived at almost by chance. He was not looking for it, but fate had prepared a place for him and, when he was given the chance, he did not miss it. He knew how to captivate in films related to the Wild West; later, he would venture into other genres, with the same success.

Eastwood was born on May 31, 1930, in San Francisco, California, United States. He did not have an easy childhood far from it. Son of Clinton eastwood, a man who was dedicated to metallurgy, and of Margaret RuthAt that time a young athlete, she spent the first stage of her life in a nomadic way, until she was 10 years old. For work reasons of his father, the family went from one point to another in the United States.

At that time, in the early 40s, the family’s life changed when they managed to settle in the distinguished Piedmont, located in the state of California. The good economic position and the effort of his parents to give everything, both to Clint and his younger sister, Jeanne, did not cause the young man to settle down. He entered Piedmont Junior High School, but failed to complete a week there. The first day he arrived with his bicycle, went to the sports fields, started riding there and destroyed the grass. That caused them to kick him out.

They immediately changed him to another school, but the new institution did not do well either. He was not a good student and he repeated several times: he did not like to study. He didn’t even graduate from high school, he left before finishing due to lack of enthusiasm.

Clint Eastwood in the western The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, 1966

Eastwood’s only aspiration was to earn his own money. He proposed it to his parents and began his career path. He was jumping from job to job, carrying out different tasks. He was a lifeguard, a firefighter, a clerk in a business premises, a newspaper delivery man and even a caddy on a golf course. On some occasion he commented that he surely had other jobs, but that since there were so many, he no longer remembers them all.

When he turned 21 he tried to finish his studies. He owed a year and went in search of his diploma, but could not start: weeks before the start of the school year he was recruited to join the army. It was 1951 when he was sent to Fort Ord, California, in the middle of the Korean War.

As he knew, he was a lifeguard and swimming instructor. He was not in combat, he only did that task, so he was allowed to go home on weekends to see his parents. In one of those flights, the plane that was transporting him ran out of fuel and fell into the sea, very close to the coast of California, about four kilometers away.

Thanks to the pilot’s expertise, the passengers survived the impact against the water. And they were able to reach land. At this point, there are two versions: that they did it swimming, and that they had an inflatable rubber boat on the plane and that they arrived in that boat. Beyond the detail, what matters is that they survived, but above all, that that episode opened the doors of the career that he develops to this day, with his 91 years.

Clint Eastwood and Meryl Streep in The Bridges of Madison

Life change

In that place, on the beaches where the victims of the accident arrived, it was filming Rawhide, a series of Universal studios. An assistant saw Clint, they started talking, they struck up a good relationship and got him an interview with the director of the television project, a certain Irving glassberg.

In the first instance it did not go well. They saw him physical but not interpretive conditions, so they sent him to study dramatic art in order to refine certain deficiencies. Good old Clint listened and scored. He came back in 1954 and they took it. According to his official bio, he was paid $ 100 a week.

His first job was Revenge of the Creature, in which he had a minor role. He almost didn’t even appear on the screen, but the criticism for his stiff development did. They even said that the text was not understood. But he did not lower his arms, and from the company they continued to trust him.

He continued working on minor projects, appearing little and nothing on camera. In ’58 he achieved a leading role in RowdyConsideration wise, but Eastwood was never at ease beyond what had been accomplished: he thought he was made to look like a fool. To top it off, he worked more than 12 hours a day, Monday through Monday, and he disliked that. He had several run-ins with the director, who accused him of not putting all his enthusiasm into the project.

Clint Eastwood in Cry Macho, his last movie



In the 60s it changed completely. “I got tired of playing a nice guy, the hero who kisses old ladies and dogs, and was kind to everyone. I decided that it was time to be an antihero”, He commented before immersing himself fully in the western world. For a bunch of dollars and Man with no name they were just some of the productions that catapulted him to general consideration.

Thus, with the criticism of the specialists in tow, but with the approval of his loyal audience, Clint went ahead. With the police Dirty Harry would achieve undisputed fame. In the 90s they would leave rifles and weapons for a moment to go to the side of romanticism with the beautiful The bridges of Madison, next to Meryl streep, which he also directed.

This year, almost as a tribute to that path, he released Cry Male, a film that he starred in and directed. It is an adaptation of the original film that was released in ’75, and which was one of the hinges in his career. And all because of that plane crash that could cost him his life. And that, on the other hand, changed his life completely.

KEEP READING:

The particular story of Tyra Banks: from retiring from the catwalks in full success to an explosive return to break stereotypes

Joan Manuel Serrat says goodbye, and for many, life is no longer “so beautiful that it is a pleasure to see it”