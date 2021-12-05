The Harry Potter actor who was only 30 minutes in the saga and is one of the most beloved

2001 was one of the most incredible years for the film industry. Among so many premieres, two of the most important sagas of the fantasy genre and the world of films in general were born. So much The Lord of the rings What Harry Potter they kicked off their stories on the big screen. While the first ended as a trilogy in 2003, the second spanned eight films and a decade, in addition to releasing a spin-off titled Fantastic Animals.

The protagonists of Harry Potter, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert grint and Emma Watson, they became very important figures for the cinema. Today, any project that wants to hire them knows that it is guaranteed to attract an audience that fell in love with them two decades ago, when they were children as young as 11 years old. However, they weren’t the only ones to win the hearts of fans.

Another of the actors that the followers of Harry Potter always stood out was Tom felton, the person responsible for interpreting Draco Malfoy. Those who read the books know very well the importance of this character, who walked the fine line between becoming a Death Eater and following Lord Voldemort, or straighten up and follow the path of good. In fact, his duty was to assassinate Albus dumbledore, to demonstrate his devotion to the fearsome villain.

Despite its weight in the narrative arc of the magician saga of Hogwarts, the movies greatly decreased the number of appearances of Draco. If you have never wondered how long it was on screen, you will be surprised by the answer. Of the 19 hours and 40 minutes that make up the film saga of Harry Potter, Felton it only appears 31 minutes and 30 seconds on the screen.

Other iconic cases like Tom Felton’s

Those who are still shocked by the impact of Felton on Harry PotterThey should know that their case is not isolated. The academyFor example, you have several examples of artists who with little screen time were nominated or won a Oscar. The record has it Hermione baddeley, which with 2 minutes and 20 seconds in Room at the top It was enough for her to be nominated for Best Supporting Actress. On Network, Beatrice straight set the record by receiving a statuette for that category, despite having spent only 5 minutes and 40 seconds on screen.

