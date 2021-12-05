The day Jimmy Fallon made a fool of Kim Kardashian in front of the world

Kim Kardashian always takes care of her poses, her words, her gestures and her posts on social media. He never makes mistakes in public, and does his best to never look foolish, or in situations that could be compromising. However, nobody is perfect, and in the case of the North American, she also has her ‘oversights’. Some are more serious, and others, milder, but, like all, you are wrong.

And on more than one occasion he has had to make a fool of himself, and with a blank mind, not knowing what to say. The difference between a normal person and her, is that, when Kanye West’s ex-wife has a slip, it is news all over the world in a matter of hours. Because she has hundreds of millions of followers, and she is one of the most persecuted women. A privilege that, on this occasion, has cost him dearly.

Because the most famous of the Kardashian-Jenner clan came as a guest to the program ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, presented by the controversial and controversial Jimmy Fallon. And, in a curious question that nobody expected, the presenter asked Kim to show everyone the last search he had done for Google. She accepted without hesitation, and for that reason everyone thought that there was going to be nothing strange or compromising.

However, he left everyone dumbfounded, after it was leaked that his latest search was a very personal detail. “You could have warned me, at least I would have deleted my search history,” said Kardashian, before teaching that the last thing she had looked for was “Are girdles with a hole for urination better?” One thing that caused everyone present to be incredulous, and start laughing.

The older sister of Kylie and Kendall Jenner was nervous, but not much less upset, or was angry with Jimmy Fallon, despite the fact that he lived one of the most embarrassing moments of his life.

Probably the most.

Kim Kardashian, awarded with the ‘Fashion Icon’

Her appearance on the NBC show won’t be Kim’s last. Because, in a matter of a couple of days, he will have to appear again in public, this time, to collect an award. And it will be awarded as ‘Fashion Icon’, during the gala of the ‘People’s Choice Awards’.

She will be awarded for her incredible figure and her statuesque body, which has led her to be one of the most requested women of this century.or. Thanks to her curves and her beauty, Kardashian is considered an icon of beauty and sensuality, and many people try to look like her. But there is only one Kim.

For this reason, she has been the winner of the trophy, which previously had only been achieved by Victoria Beckham, Gwen Stefani and Tracee Ellis Ross.