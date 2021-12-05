The character of ‘La casa de papel’ who is inspired by Natalie Portman – Noticias de series

Have you already seen the end of ‘La casa de papel’ and still can’t get over it? Well, then we bring you information that will make you think about something else; like for example, what the hell is there in common between the Spanish series and the actress Natalie Portman?

Is there something we haven’t said about La casa de papel? Let’s recap: we already told you that it premiered on Friday, December 3, through Netflix, the second part of the fifth season. Also that the song “Bella Ciao” was popular with fighters who sought to curb Italian fascism. And that the creator of the series, Álex Pina, pretended all characters had terminal illnesses. However, now, we will delve into another of the most beloved characters by the people, Tokio (Úrsula Corberó).

The Tokyo character, from her haircut to her clothing style, was heavily inspired by the character Mathilda (Natalie Portman) of the movie The Perfect Killer, from 1994, according to the IMDb trivia site. This film, directed by the French director Luc Besson, has inspired many artists from different disciplines; for example, the British band Alt-J released a song about the film, titled “Matilda”. The first line of the letter reads as follows: “this is from Matilda”, in reference to Leon’s (Jean Reno) last words to Stansfield (Gary Oldman), shortly before firing the grenades that kill the duo.

By the way, did you know that there is an extended version of The perfect assassin? This one, known as the director’s cut, has 25 minutes of bonus footage. According to Besson, this is the version that he wanted to release, but because the additional scenes did not work in the planned ones, they were removed. Additional material focuses on the second act of the film, which is made up of more interactions between Leon and Mathilda. There is even a part where the infant Natalie Portman accompanies the hit man in several of his jobs.

You didn’t see that coming, did you? By the way, we would like to know what you think of the outcome of The Money Heist. Was it what you expected or wanted more?