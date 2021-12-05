The castle of Loarre, a fascinating journey of a thousand years

The Middle Ages were a fascinating time. That is unquestionable. And it is because it must have been terribly unbearable. During the slightly more than 1,000 years that it lasted in the Peninsula – it began in the year 476 AD with the fall of the Roman Empire and ended in 1492 with the discovery of America – no one was safe. The battles were part of the day to day and the enemy’s attacks could occur at any time and from all possible flanks.

In the beginning, an army could rampage through your village without hesitation and you had no chance of survival. There was nowhere to hide. Until castles were invented. It was a very effective solution. It was not your usual home, but you were warned that an adversary loaded with bad intentions was approaching and so you could run to protect yourself behind its robust walls.

It is estimated that more than 700 fortifications were built in Aragon

To defend themselves against the Muslims, in Aragon it is estimated that more than 700 fortifications of this type were built. Ideally, they should be built on high ground that was difficult to access, which improved their vigilance and defense. If we had to imagine the reality that was lived at that time and the life that was lived in those medieval castles, we would recommend making the following trip to the castle of Loarre, in the heart of the Hoya de Huesca region.

Route through the Aragonese castles

Anyway, before getting to know the castle of Loarre, it is convenient to visit the community of Aragon to appreciate the mark left by the harshness of the Middle Ages in their lands. The uncertainty, the faith, the anguish, the survival instinct … Aragon was a defensive frontier in a permanent state of alert. The walled towns, the citadels, the towers, the fortified churches and especially the castles that dot the three provinces -Zaragoza, Huesca and Teruel- manifest this and remind the traveler of the deep scars inflicted by the past.

Alcañiz Castle

In fact, in that sense, castles marked borders. There are them to the north, south, east and west of Aragon. When a foot of land was advanced, a castle was raised to secure it. The thick walls of the Sádaba castle, for example, from the 12th century, witnessed bloody battles that took place in the northern part of Zaragoza; In lower Aragon, in Teruel, stands the Alcañiz castle – today a national parador – where the knights of the order of Calatrava were in charge of protecting this Aragonese border and, finally, also in Teruel, the castle of Daroca, today in ruins, it is the largest walled complex in Aragon.

Dominating the Hoya de Huesca

However, today we have set our sights on the province of Huesca and on one of the most beautiful defensive buildings in Spain: Loarre Castle. To “conquer” it, the best thing to do is first explore the territory in which we will have to move. La Hoya is a region of Huesca located between the Pyrenees and the plains of the Ebro valley, whose heart is the city of Huesca.

The scenery is wonderful. The contrast between the immense, almost infinite plains, with the silhouette of the jagged mountain ranges that stretch like a mirage on the horizon is astonishing. Walking along its many paths, among olive trees, vineyards and almond trees, allows you to get away from reality. Its visual simplicity is evocative. You only hear the silence of the blizzard, the flow of the Gállego river in the background and the squawk of some dissatisfied vulture.

Santa Eulalia de Gállego, a find

This getaway has a main protagonist: the castle of Loarre. Although, as in any story worth its salt, the secondary characters are also fundamental. And in reality, usually, the protagonists do not acquire their most essential strength if the secondary ones are not up to their role. And this is the case. To visit the castle of Loarre, it is advisable to take advantage of two or three days and soak up its surroundings. For this, there are infinite possibilities. Let’s go for some of the essentials.





One of the most outstanding discoveries of this getaway is Santa Eulalia de Gállego or Santolaria, an endearing little town located on the banks of the Gállego River whose narrow, cobbled streets point to the top of the church. A calm, attentive and meaningful walk is necessary. The views from there of the imposing Riglos de Mallos -another of the essential visits- are superb. And finally, if the plan is to spend a night and enjoy a good gastronomic tribute, the Callejón de Belchite grill hotel, in Ayerbe, is a very wise choice.

Loarre Castle: the most beautiful

From the city of Huesca there are about 35 kilometers to the castle gate, from Zaragoza a little more than 100, and, if we leave Teruel, less than 280. Wherever it is, the question is to get there. From Ayerbe it will take about 20 minutes by car. You go up a winding road from which it is difficult to see the castle.

The castle is located on a rock, 1,070 meters high

When its towers finally appear in the distance, we understand why King Sancho III of Navarra decided on this location. It is impregnable. You had to be very incautious to decide to assault him. Apart from the effort involved in climbing the slope, then a thick wall awaited you that surrounds it -except for the rocky part- for 172 meters. Of course, just seeing it should have taken away your desire to take a single step forward.

The castle is perched on a rock, 1,070 meters high, as if it were an eagle stalking its next prey. Apart from its functionality, it is one of the most beautiful medieval castles in the world; or, at least, from Spain. We do not say it, but, on the one hand, it is confirmed by the prestigious publication National Geographic. And it is part of a ranking that has made with a selection of the 15 most beautiful castles in the world, and, in addition, it has been chosen as the most beautiful castle in Spain – I light the very Alcázar of Segovia or the Castle of Cardona- among the Instagram followers of the travel post Lonely planet.

Loarre Castle is one of the best preserved in the world

How to conquer it

Today, however, it is easy to penetrate. The only obstacle is to pay the five euros that the entrance costs at the box office -if it is a tour guided, seven- and enter through the same door. And it is very worth it. You have to open and close your eyes continuously. Open them to contemplate reality and close them to mentally visualize how their inhabitants must have lived more than a thousand years ago. What we would give to press a button and go back to the Middle Ages.

It should be borne in mind that this fanciful exercise is easier inside this castle, since it is one of the best preserved original Romanesque architecture fortresses on the planet. It was declared a national monument in 1906 and maintenance works were recently carried out that have made it a historical treasure of our time. It is for a reason that year after year it breaks visitor records: in 2019 some 110,000 people crossed its walls.

Death to the one who tells something of the interior

The castle contains thousands of stories, legends and curiosities. It is advisable to go with a guide to know the small details. It is very interesting. For example, the symbolism of the monkeys carved on the columns at the entrance. One of them covers his eyes, another his mouth and the third his ears. That meant that everything that happened inside the castle could not be brought outside. Whoever did, would be sentenced to death. That was already a severe warning.

In general, castles have a life like people. They are born, evolve and die. Although this building was created for defensive use, it was also used over the years as a royal residence and monastery. And is that once we go up the stairs, we find one of the mysteries of this castle: the vault of the church of San Pedro that houses inside. There is no other similar. When the king was placed below, he became the representative of the power of god on earth. How could a dome unparalleled possible at that time be raised on top of that steep mountain? …

Apse of the Church of San Pedro of the castle of Loarre

What kind of life was lived in the castle

But the castles not only served as protection and spiritual help, it was also the place where many people lived, including soldiers and religious, whose dependencies, by the way, had independent access to the chapel. Once we leave the church, we go down a passage to the pavilions, where the canons lived first and, later, the nobles. If we continue up, we find the dungeons, the wells and the weapons room.

The highest point of the castle, 22 meters high and made up of five floors, is the keep. In the primitive structure, this tower – also called albarrana – was outside the enclosure. It was linked to the castle and the queen’s tower via a wooden drawbridge that was easily removed in the event of an assault and thus acted as the last inaccessible refuge.

Today is a movie set

As we mentioned a little before, like everything in life, castles also have an end, whose death occurs when it ceases to be useful and enters into obsolescence, abandonment, ruin and disappearance. In that sense, the case of the castle of Loarre is quite particular. It was created with the objective of planning outposts in the reconquest of the area with attacks on Bolea, the main Moorish square.

However, once the mission was achieved, the border moved further south and the Montearagón castle was built to take control of the city of Huesca. Loarre then faded into the background and, later on, was abandoned.

Today the castle of Monteraragón is about to be forgotten and that of Loarre remains quite complete and has become the setting for several feature films. The Kingdom of Heaven (The Kingdom of Heaven), directed by Ridley Scott and starring Orlando Bloom, Liam Neeson and Eva Green is one of them and the one that has catapulted him to media fame. Whoever is interested, you can see this castle at the beginning of the movie and when it ends.