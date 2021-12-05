The best scenes of Johny Depp in ‘Fantastic Animals: the crimes of Grindelwald’

The versatile Johnny Depp plays the evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the second part of the Harry Potter prequel, ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’. His are the most shocking scenes of this film released in 2018 and which continues the saga started by ‘Fantastic Animals and where to find them’. You will be able to see it this Sunday at 9:30 p.m. on laSexta, but don’t miss out on this video that collects the most shocking scenes starring the actor.

Locked up in the MACUSA prison in New York, the evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald plans to settle scores with the world. On his move to London he manages to escape with the help of one of the MACUSA employees, and there he begins to look for followers to achieve wizard power over Muggles.

Grindelwald’s aesthetics, platinum blonde and with different colored eyes (they say the idea was his) make it impossible to recognize the actor at first glance. But it’s him. Johnny Depp had already incarnated the magician Grindelwald in the first prequel tape and he repeated for this second time. Instead, It will not be for the third installment that opens in 2022.

His presence in the last film was not without controversy due to the information that appeared around the accusations of his ex-wife, the actress and model Amber Heard, who denounced her husband for mistreatment in 2016. The JK Rowling fans were very critical when it became known that the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean was going to play Grindelwald again. Rowling came out in defense of the actor. Warner Bros later dropped him for the third movie.

In this video we collect you the most spectacular scenes of a Grindelwald in MACUSA prison, his moment of liberation as well as the shocking rally he delivers at the Lestrange family mausoleum.

