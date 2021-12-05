The artist who did not collaborate with Ariana Grande out of shame

A collaboration between Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande was one of the great requests of the people, who looked forward to the day when the two would get together. And that happened a year and a half ago, after they released the song ‘Rain On Me’, which turned out to be a success, as many expected, and exceeds 340 million views on YouTube. It was a dream come true for the former Disney girl, who has never hidden her admiration for the ‘Mother Monster’.

In fact, she herself, on her Twitter account, recovered some old tweets from the one she had made in 2010, that is, when she was only a child, and was not even of legal age. Back then, the ‘Poker Face’ singer was one of her role models, and she considered herself just another fan. So, if the collaboration between the two American singers had not occurred before, it was for the New Yorker.

An open secret, and that Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta herself, Gaga’s real name, confessed in an interview with ‘Apple Beats’. And he left everyone surprised with his answer, since many expected him to say that, simply, the opportunity had not been given, and they had not been able to coincide. However, Lady Gaga had no problem confessing that it was simply because she had not felt like it. And the reason is because I was ashamed.

“Ariana has been insisting for many years. She has tried a thousand times for us to be friends. But the reality is that I was very ashamed to meet her, because I did not want to project onto someone so beautiful and pure all the negativity that I carry inside ”was what the ex-partner of Michael Polansky said. And he continued stating that “we have been like this for a long time until one day she caught my attention. She got serious and asked me why I was avoiding her. And it was true, he did. But it was just from that conversation that our friendship blossomed. “

Fortunately, Gaga dared to grant Ariana’s dream, who had always been very excited, when thinking about being able to sing with her. And Grande revealed that all the story she had told was true. But she also assured that the wait was worth it, and she was very satisfied with the final result of their meeting.

“It’s been a lot of fun singing some pop again, because I feel like it’s been years since I last performed a song like that. It’s funny because I’m a pop personality, but my musical influences are closer to R&B. But Gaga has made me feel very comfortable exploring this new facet, even shooting the video, which can’t be her anymore. To shoot it, I had to dress in a very strange way, like never before. And I had a great time, “snapped the one who was rapper Mac Miller’s girlfriend.

Will they ever collaborate again?