The 15 highest grossing films in film history

Hundreds and hundreds of feature films have been made, some of which became the highest-grossing films in film history.

Over the years, billions of movies of all genres have been made. Many of them have achieved worldwide recognition, awards and millions of dollars in collection, while others have passed without pain or glory through the eyes of the spectators.

In this wide spectrum of films that exists, some became the highest grossing films in the history of cinema. What does this mean? That millions of people have seen them and that they have raised billions of dollars.

“>

The highest grossing films in history

15. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

It is clear that the Jurassic World saga stomped among the general public with its two installments within the ranking of the highest grossing films in history; and its sequel, The Fallen Kingdom, is good proof of that.

Directed by the Spanish filmmaker JA Bayona and with a collection of 1,309 million dollars, it continued with the events of the first part, in which the dinosaurs of Isla Nublar, now free, are threatened by the eruption of the island’s own volcano.

Owen and Claire (Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, respectively), come, in this blockbuster film, to the rescue of prehistoric animals. Although they will soon discover the plans of an organization dedicated to the preservation of dinosaurs.

“>

14. Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Episode VIII, one of the highest grossing films in history, intermediate of the most recent Star Wars trilogy and directed by filmmaker Rian Johnson, continues with the events of Episode VII of JJ Abrams, a film that recovers the cast of feature films classics of the saga with very popular names.

The collection of this title was 1,332 million dollars.

“>

13. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

The famous saga of adaptations of the Harry Potter universe based on the work of the writer JK Rowling sneaks into the list of highest grossing films in history with the second part of its latest film installment, a film that puts an end to the adventures of the Most famous teenage magician of recent times.

With a collection of 1,341 million dollars, It is a blockbuster saga that has brought hundreds of thousands of fans to theaters around the world over a decade.

“>

12. Black Panther

Nominated for seven Oscars, including best picture, Black Panther tells the story of T’Challa, the new king of Wakanda after the events of Captain America: Civil War.

With a collection of $ 1,346 million, its premiere preceded the long-awaited crossover Avengers: Infinity War, achieving a more than considerable box office.

T’Challa, as the new Black Panther, will have to lead his nation against those who seek to end the country’s isolation policies and start a world revolution thanks to advanced Wakandan technology, led by an enemy from the past who returns to Wakanda to occupy the king’s throne.

“>

11. Avengers: Age of Ultron

Among the highest grossing films in history is this Marvel Studios title, which is the second installment of Avengers. With a collection of $ 1,405 million, the film is based on the story arc of the Age of Ultron comics with a very free adaptation to fit the current UCM.

Thus, when Tony Stark tries to reactivate an artificial intelligence that serves to defend the Earth from cosmic threats, everything goes wrong and a new artificial intelligence called Ultron emerges, a villain who aims to destroy humanity to free the planet.

With one of the highest budgets in the history of cinema, Age of Ultron, in addition to standing out at the box office, is an authentic party of special effects and colossal battles that will mark the future of the Avengers after the pacts of Sokovia, a country that suffers the direct action of the Avengers in their fight with Ultron.

“>

10. Frozen 2

The sequel to Frozen, an animated film that follows the events of the original installment starring Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, who will start a new journey with the search for the origins of Elsa’s power as their objective, in order to save their world.

The collection of this box office film was 1,449 million dollars.

“>

9. Furious 7

The Fast & Furious saga returns to the ranking of highest grossing films in history with its seventh numbered installment, a film that follows the adventures of the main protagonists of the franchise with their return to the United States.

On that occasion, being pardoned after the events of Part Six, they will soon have to face a tough British assassin who will cross their path.

The film, one of the highest grossing in history, will be forever marked by the tragic death of actor Paul Walker (Brian O’Conner), who suffered a car accident shortly after filming of the film began and that the team was able to end up with scenes already shot, digital effects and the collaboration of the actor’s brother to shoot new scenes.

The final sequence of the film is a tribute to the actor with the included farewell to his friend Vin Diesel: “No matter where you are … Half a kilometer or the other side of the world, you will always be with me and you will always be my brother.”

The collection of this title was 1,516 million dollars.

“>

8. Avengers

The first major Marvel Studios crossover hit the big screen in 2012 with the promise of reuniting the stars of previous films from the same universe.

It was the first time that such popular superheroes such as Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow and Hawkeye, the founding Avengers who had to face an entire alien invasion in New York at the hands of Loki, could be seen together. the god of deception and brother of Thor.

For many, in addition to one of the highest grossing, one of the best superhero films in history and a whole cinematographic event that would forever mark this genre in the cinema, and that had a collection of $ 1,518 million.

“>

7. The Lion King

Disney is back with the reinterpretation of another of its great animated classics. This time, with one of his most remembered films of the 90s: The Lion King, which this time had a collection of $ 1,656 million.

Cataloged by Disney as a live-action feature film, the new version of The Lion King is an adaptation of the original, almost shot by shot although with some new scenes, completely made with digital animation in an almost photorealistic style and that continues at the foot of the lyrics the original narrative.

“>

6. Jurassic World

The Jurassic Park saga returned to theaters with Jurassic World, a blockbuster film that continues after the events of the original trilogy. However, in this case he is betting on a new cast headed by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

With a collection of $ 1,671 million and set 22 years after the events of Jurassic Park, the action returns to Isla Nublar. There, a new theme park filled with cloned dinosaurs has been open for ten years.

The trouble begins when a large, extremely dangerous and genetically modified carnivorous dinosaur escapes from captivity and wreaks havoc across the island.

“>

5. Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Infinity War is in the top 5 of the highest grossing films in history. It is an unprecedented meeting of superheroes that would only be surpassed the following year by its outcome, Avengers: Endgame, with even more characters sharing the screen.

With a collection of 2,048 million dollars, the weight of the blockbuster film falls on a colossal villain like Thanos in his search for the Infinity Stones, something that will provoke the reunion of the most powerful superheroes on Earth and beyond.

“>

4. Star Wars: The Force Awakens

The announcement of a new Star Wars trilogy at the hands of filmmaker JJ Abrams sparked a wave of moviegoers who flocked to cinemas around the world to witness the return of one of the most popular movie sagas in history.

Along with the protagonists of the classic and blockbuster saga, a series of new characters were presented that would lay the foundations for Episode VII and the new trilogy, which follows the story of the Skywalkers from another, more mysterious and dark point of view.

With a collection of 2,068 million dollars, the blockbuster film picks up too many elements of the original Star Wars installment, a new hope, turning itself into a kind of reboot.

“>

3. Titanic

Until not many years ago with the premiere of Avatar, James Cameron’s Titanic was the highest grossing film in history thanks to the update of a historical event such as the sinking of the Titanic, enshrining a Hollywood star like Leonardo Di Caprio alongside Kate Winslet in his first stage as an actor and putting on screen some of the most advanced special effects for his time.

With a collection of 2,187 million dollarsIt was a visual spectacle that made us feel part of a story full of emotion, love and tragedy, which also won 11 Oscars, including best film.

“>

2. Avatar

Back with James Cameron behind the scenes, Avatar has managed to be the highest-grossing film in history for a decade, with a grossing of 2,787 million dollars. Is that the revolution that was when it was released on a visual level did not go unnoticed among the general public.

With several sequels planned for the next few years, the original installment of Avatar takes place until the year 2154 in which the Avatar program was created to extract minerals from the toxic planet Pandora and in which humans take control of hybrid bodies between humans and the Na’vi, the natives of said planet.

The blockbuster film has an upscale cast including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Michelle Rodríguez.

“>

1. Avengers: Endgame

The number one grossing film in history surpassed Avatar by just $ 10 million thanks to its late-night rerun.

With a collection of $ 2,797 million, the outcome of the Marvel Studios Infinity Saga can be defined as one of the greatest cinematic events in history, a film that puts more main characters on screen than any other production and represents the zenith of more than ten years of stories and interconnected movies.