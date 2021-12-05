Tesla’s Cybertruck will hit the market with four electric motors

The first Cybertruck, the truck “pickup” from Tesla, they will be a version with four electric motors, as revealed this Friday on Twitter by the CEO of the company, Elon musk, who explained that the vehicle will also have independent steering on the front and rear axles.

The addition of directional movement to the rear axle will allow the Cybertruck to shift transversely, while the four-motor version will have a motor on each wheel of the vehicle.

When asked by a Tesla user on Twitter about the inability to configure the Cybertruck’s motorization on the Tesla website, Musk replied that “initial production will be with the four-motor variant, with an independent and ultra-fast torque control for each wheel ”.

Later, Musk said that this vehicle “will have front and rear steering, so not like a tank, it can move diagonally like a crab” and that the company will offer more information on production and prices when Tesla presents the financial results for 2021.

Tesla’s Cybertruck is expected to go into production next year, although the project has suffered several delays, allowing other manufacturers to start selling electric pickup trucks.

General Motors is selling the GMC Hummer, which can roll diagonally like a crab, and Rivian the R1T, which will be able to turn like a tank, with the wheels on one side locked and the wheels on the other in motion.

In October, Tesla removed specifications and prices for the Cybertruck, as well as the ability to place an order, from its website.

With information from EFE