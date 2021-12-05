Sylvester Stallone. This is how the actor created Rocky

Without a doubt one of the most iconic films is Rocky, which tells the story of Rocky Balboa, an Italian-American man who, due to various circumstances, becomes one of the best boxers. Sylvester Sstallone was in charge of bringing this character to life and not only that, but also of writing the script.

The first installment of Rocky hit the big screen in 1976 which had great success and acceptance by the public. The film starring Sylvester Stallone won three Oscars, including the best film. Next, we will tell you how the actor created the story of this boxer and the process he had to go through to bring this incredible and inspiring script to the cinema.

Sylvester Stallone started his career in small stakes in some movies, Nevertheless, Rocky launched him to stardom. To create this story, the also protagonist of Rambo, was inspired by the boxing match between Muhammad Ali and Chuck Wepner. The actor was so motivated after watching the fight between the boxers that started writing a script starring a boxer, he finished writing the script in just three days.

Once Sylvester Stallone finished the script, he decided to find film producers who would give him a chance. and they would like to bring the movie to the big screen. The story was attractive to many, however, they were looking for a renowned actor to play the protagonist of the story, something that Stallone did not like, since he wanted to bring the boxer to life.

Finally, producers Irwin Winkler and Robert Chartoff read the script and they decided to produce it with Sylvester Stallone as the lead, It was thus that on December 3, 1976, the film that would boost the actor’s career was released. Thanks to its success, several five sequels and two spin-offs were created: Creed and Creed II.

After the success of Rocky, Sylvester Stallone decided to continue telling the story of this boxer. Thanks to this, the actor experienced several anecdotes during the filming of the sequels. In an interview recently, Stallone recounted that when he recorded a fight with Dolph Lundgren in Rocky IV, he thought he was going to die from the blows he received.

That is why, although Rocky It was created more than 40 years ago, there is still much that is not known about it, which is why a documentary about the film was released this year on Apple TV and Amazon.

It tells how the story of the boxer was created, as well as the success it has achieved; the narration is provided by the person who created this iconic character: Sylvester Stallone.

