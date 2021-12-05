Sylvester Stallone exhibits his painting in a German museum – Prensa Libre

“Painting is the most private thing there is,” said the 75-year-old action actor, star of titles like “Rocky” or “Rambo”, before the opening of the exhibition “Sylvester Stallone – 75th Birthday Retrospective” at the Osthaus Museum in Hagen (North Rhine-Westphalia).

Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone presents for the first time in Germany a comprehensive retrospective of his decades of work as a painter.

The exhibition consists of more than 50 paintings, including self-portraits and unpublished works from the 60s, which will be exhibited until February 20, 2022.

When it comes to painting, “you only have you and your soul,” Stallone said in statements to dpa, adding that when one paints “you can only trust yourself.”

The popular actor and filmmaker has devoted himself to painting from a very young age both as a creator and as a collector of contemporary art. In his often colorful and striking works, the Hollywood star explores trends in surrealism, expressionism, and abstract painting.

Over and over again, he tackles heroic icons, from the boxing legend starring himself in the cinema in the movie “Rocky,” to mythological figures like Hercules and Superman, whom he depicts on his gigantic nude canvases.

A few years ago Stallone began to show his paintings publicly and to exhibit in museums. Saint Petersburg or Nice are some of the cities that showed his work.

The actor and artist said he hesitated a lot before taking the step: “I usually show my true nature in my paintings and it is full of authentic action. That’s how I am ”, he said in an interview with dpa.