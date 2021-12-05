Steven Spielberg: “I had a desperate desire to do my own version” | The director presents his musical film “Love without barriers”

The news of the death of the composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim at the age of 91, on November 26, came three days before the world premiere of Love without barriers, the new film adaptation of what is possibly his most famous creation, in an extensive career that includes other celebrated musical pieces such as Something funny happened on the way to the forum and Sweeney Todd. The musical tragedy West side story, created with Leonard Bernstein and choreographer Jerome Robbins and premiered on Broadway in 1957, had its first film version four years later by director Robert Wise –with the support of Robbins–, one of the last genuine classics of the film musical . A film that brought to the screen the lights and also the shadows of a work that takes elements from Romeo and Juliet to reuse them in a modern context: a New York neighborhood where lack of job opportunities, prejudice and racism pitted two gangs of juvenile delinquents (to use a term from those times) of diverse ethnic origins.

Directed by Steven Spielberg, Love without barriers 2021, whose local premiere is announced for next Thursday 9, is not so much a remake as a new adaptation of the original piece (There are the “louder” lines of dialogue and lyrics left out in the 1961 version). The first musical feature film in the filmography of the director of ET, the alien and Saving Private Ryan It is an object of extreme classicism, to the point that more than one spectator could describe it as an anachronistic spectacle. This approach to the material is welcome: instead of opting for a politically correct rereading of history or trying to “modernize” the format, Spielberg puts all the cards in a traditional story that takes place towards the end of the 50s and that, in his shots -sequence and choreographies designed millimetrically, resurrects an art that seemed dead and buried in these times of revisionist musicals or directly iconoclasts (see the recent Annetteby Leos Carax) and aberrant transplants of Broadway hits. With debuting actress Rachel Zegler as Maria, a role so far associated with the face of Natalie Wood, and Ansel Elgort as Tony, Love without barriers returns to the cinema screens to try to convince a new generation of the benefits of the film musical.

Page 12 participated in a virtual press conference in which Steven Spielberg declared his love for the musical genre, despite not having explored its forms so far, beyond some brief sequence in titles such as Indiana Jones and the Temple of Perdition. In turn, the playwright and writer Tony Kushner, screenwriter of two other films by the filmmaker, Munich and Lincoln, detailed the process of adaptation from one medium to another. Love without barriers, which includes musical arrangements by the Venezuelan Gustavo Dudamel and photography by the Polish teacher Janusz Kaminski, Spielberg’s traveling companion since the time of Schindler’s List, had the consent of Stephen Sondheim, as the filmmaker recalls. “He was involved. Steve was the first person I ran into when we acquired the rights to make our adaptation of Love without barriers”. The Spielberg-Sondheim link dates back to Sweeney Todd (2007), the film version of the musical directed by Tim Burton and produced by DreamWorks, a company founded by the director.

“We crossed paths many times since the premiere of Burton’s film and each time that happened I had a desperate desire to tell him that I wanted to make my own version of West side story. However, the words never came out of my mouth. But from the moment everything started to pick up steam, Steve got very involved, commenting on Tony’s script. Anyway, the best thing was when we started recording the songs: Steve was always there, for three weeks, five days a week, sitting next to me in the recording studio ”. Unlike what happened in Love without barriers In 1961, the Spanish language has an important presence in the dialogues. “Out of respect we do not subtitle all those dialogues into English.” Tony Kushner’s words reaffirm the project’s interest in a certain idea of ​​realism within musical fantasy. “Spanish had to exist in equal proportions to English, but without help. It’s something we talked about with Steven from the very beginning of the script writing. We hope that the Spanish-speaking public will sit in the cinema with those who only speak English, and that the latter will suddenly hear laughter without fully understanding. After all, we are a bilingual country ”.

Along with “Somewhere”, “America” is possibly the most remembered and celebrated song of the original work, originating dozens of later versions, covers and tributes. Spielberg recalls the filming in real locations of the scene in question, one of the most energetic and vital moments of the film, a masterful sequence that fuses choreography, staging and editing to build, once again, what Hollywood was known for in ancient times: the musical as a great cinematographic spectacle, capable of offering images and movements impossible to reproduce on stage. And, laughing, it indirectly reaffirms the power of big-budget cinema. “We were authorized to close the streets in Harlem on a Saturday and a Sunday. The temperature those days touched 35 degrees, but everyone worked conscientiously. The dancers and actors sweated a lot during the filming, which took a long time. We had to apply a bit of digital magic to remove the sweat that was clearly showing through the clothes, under the arms. We get a lot of perspiration in post-production. “

For the filmmaker, it was very important that the interpreters were approximately the biological age of the characters: “We wanted them to look like real kids, not 39-year-olds playing teenagers. That’s why the casting for members of the two gangs, the Jets and the Sharks, stopped at 23 years of age. “ For Kushner, the possible readings that can be made from the present on history are relevant. “When the original film was released in 1961, or the 1957 play, there were certain articulations and explorations that weren’t available. But I think what they did in ’57 was incredibly radical. I think in terms of rendering they did a lot of research for the original versions. Of course, it is not perfect, but it is still remarkable ”. Will you tune in to the new Love without barriers with a general public reluctant to the musical genre? The box office will dictate, the movie is worth it.