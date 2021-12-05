Sommer Ray recharges and models lycra garments under the sun

At 25 years old, the young American model, Sommer ray It has positioned itself as one of the favorites in the world of the web and its devoted fans have made it more than clear in each of its publications, as some of them most of the time manage to exceed a million reactions.

On this occasion, the famous internet celebrity again caused a sensation among his followers after sharing a photo session on his Instagram profile, in which he was seen posing very flirtatious in the street while wearing a narrow lycra outfit under the Sun.

Now that the summer and fall season are over, the renowned influencer decided to launch a sportswear collection, because as you know, Sommer ventured into the world of fashion as a model and businesswoman by starting her own brand a couple of years ago. which has worked quite well for him to this day.

Through his personal account on the social network of the little camera, the beautiful personality born in Colorado, He uploaded a gallery of images that unleashed all kinds of reactions among his almost 27 million fans, where he can be seen leaning against a wall while modeling lycra garments on the sidewalk.

Wearing his long blonde hair loose on his shoulders, Ray showed attractive poses that managed to capture the eyes of users immediately, in addition to wearing a sports set in white with gray animal print, which perfectly framed his slender silhouette.

Obviously, this post was part of the ad campaign for Sommer’s clothing brand, who announced in the description of their postcards that the garments would be 30 percent off while supplies last.

