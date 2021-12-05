Solar Eclipse LIVE and ONLINE via NASA: where and at what time was the eclipse seen from Peru, Mexico, the United States, Venezuela, Chile, Argentina via streaming | eclipse today | what time is the eclipse | Science

This Saturday, December 4, the total solar eclipse 2021, the last phenomenon of the year of its kind. Unlike the lunar eclipse of November 19, the longest of the century, this event could only be seen fully in a few places. The star king was obstructed by the Moon and fragments of the planet remained covered by darkness.

The previous solar eclipse of this year had been captured on June 10, when a ‘ring of fire’ was formed, similar to a luminous circle because the Moon was located in the middle of the disk of our star.

According to NASA, the solar eclipse on December 4 was the second to pass over Antarctica in this entire century. The first occurred in November 2003 and the closest will originate in December 2039. Likewise, the NSF (National Science Foundation) of the United States reported that this experience would help to understand how electricity flows in the ionosphere of the hemispheres.

Solar eclipse infographic. Photo: The Republic Archive.

Find out here how the eclipse was seen live and all the details related to this astronomical show.

Solar eclipse live and online by streaming

The channel of the NASA on YouTube broadcast live this December 4 at 1.30 am the total solar eclipse seen from the Union Glacier camp, a US airfield in Antarctica. The streaming was in charge of Theo Boris and Christian Lockwood, members of the JM Pasachoff Antarctic Expedition.

Through these images, the total solar eclipse came virtually to the screens of different followers of astronomical phenomena who could not appreciate it in person.

Where could the solar eclipse be seen?

According to a NASA statement, the total solar eclipse could be distinguished from Antarctica, although in some places the spectators experienced a partial solar eclipse; that is to say, the Sun, the Moon and the Earth were not correctly aligned.

In southern South America, the inhabitants of Puerto Williams (on the north coast of Navarino Island in Chile) and Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego archipelago in Argentina) spotted a partial solar eclipse on the horizon at dawn.

Image of the last total solar eclipse over Antarctica seen from Japan’s Dome Fuji station in November 2003. Photo: Journal of Geophysical Research

The US space agency stressed that these cities were joined by sectors of Saint Helena, Namibia, Lesotho, South Africa, South Georgia and the Sandwich Islands, Crozet Islands, Falkland Islands, New Zealand and Australia.

What time was the solar eclipse in Peru, Mexico, the United States and other countries

In favorable weather, the peak stage of the eclipse loomed only for a minute. However, NASA’s live broadcast allowed the event to be followed from beginning to end, this Saturday, December 4:

Peru: started at 1.30 am Maximum phase at 2.44 am

Mexico: started at 12.30 am Maximum phase at 1.44 am

United States: started at 1.30 am Peak phase at 2.44 am

Argentina: started at 3.30 am Maximum phase at 4.44 am

Chile: started at 3.30 am Maximum phase at 4.44 am

Colombia: started at 1.30 am Maximum phase at 2.44 am

When is the next solar eclipse?

In the year 2022 there will be two events of this type: partial solar eclipse on Saturday, April 30 and Tuesday, October 25.