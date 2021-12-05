Solar eclipse: how and where to relive the shocking astronomical event

Total solar eclipse. (Photo: Capture)

East December 4th a solar eclipse, However, in many countries it was not possible to observe when the day turned into night for a minute thanks to the Moon, so we leave below a way of witnessing the astrological phenomenon.

According to the Institute of Astronomy from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), could only be seen from the Falkland Islands, southern Africa, Antarctica and southeastern Australia. On the other hand, the POT, said the best views were in Atlantis.

For those who could not witness the spectacular event that occurred at 2:44 hours ET (07:44 UTC) this Saturday, you can see the recording of the live broadcast from NASA.

You only need a stable internet connection and a device to view it, which can be the screen of a smartphone, tablet or television. Thanks to the fact that it is a recording, it is possible to advance the speed up to double so that in this way the totality of the eclipse can be appreciated in a shorter time.

NASA recalls on its official site that a solar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves between the Sun and the Earth, casting a shadow on the Earth, totally or partially blocking the sunlight in some areas.

For a total solar eclipse, the Sun, Moon, and Earth must be in a straight line. People in the center of the Moon’s shadow when it hits the Earth will see a total eclipse.

The sky becomes very dark, as if it were dawn or dusk. If time permits, people in the path of a total solar eclipse can see the sun crown, the outer atmosphere, which is otherwise usually obscured by the bright face of the Sun.

In that sense this total solar eclipse it could only be seen by the inhabitants of some regions of the world. In other places, although they could not see it in its entirety, they could experience a partial eclipse.

The partial eclipse It happens when the Sun, Moon and Earth are not exactly aligned. The Sun will appear to have a dark shadow on only part of its surface. The inhabitants of some parts of Saint Helena, Namibia, Lesotho, South Africa, South Georgia and Sandwich Islands, Crozet Islands, Falkland Islands, Chile, New Zealand and Australia saw a partial solar eclipse this December 4.

It should be noted that, regardless of whether it is a partial or total solar eclipse, you should never look directly into the sunas it is not safe even though most of it is dark.

The NASA recommends that when viewing a partial solar eclipse, you should use solar vision glasses or eclipse for the entire eclipse if you want to look up at the sun. Glasses for observing the sun or eclipses are NOT normal sunglasses; normal sunglasses are not safe to see the sun.

If you do not have the special lenses, you can see the phenomenon indirectly, such as a pinhole projector. These should also not be used to look directly at the Sun, but rather to project its light onto a surface. Looking directly at the sun could cause vision problems.

