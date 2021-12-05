Sofía Vergara’s company will launch series about Diego Maradona

The company of Sofia Vergara, Latin World Entertainment, together with Dhana Media, will be in charge of making a docuseries on Diego Armando Maradona, Argentine soccer player who died on November 25, 2020.

According to the Variety portal, Alejandro Hartmann will be in charge of directing the production, and he will have access to sensitive information about Maradona and his family affairs, FIFA and other problems of a political nature that involve government figures.

The docuseries will have unpublished accounts of Maradona’s life, the voice of his family and his friend and manager Matías Morla, who manages the star’s assets. The medium indicated that the production will be shot in the cities where the world champion lived.

Morla said he was confident that the producers “tell the truth” about Maradona’s life, to put aside speculation and controversy, and show the reality of those who lived alongside the Argentine team.

The executive producers of the project will be Mari Urdaneta and Liliana Moyano, on behalf of Dahna Media, and Luis Balaguer on behalf of Latin World Entertainment.

When will the Diego Maradona series come out?

International distribution will be commissioned by John Pollak, who previously worked in this area with NBCUniversal and Reveille.

So far, no tentative date has been given for the series to air, or on which platform it would premiere, or on which television channel.

