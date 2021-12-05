Sofía Vergara wears the low-maintenance highlights of summer

Between the care with which to prepare your hair For the arrival of summer, experts emphasize the importance of a diet rich in iron, zinc or B vitamins, sleep well and avoid tight hairstyles that enhance the fall. Thanks to this plan, you will successfully pass the spring test, in which the hair undergoes a shedding period, and you will look like your hair in June. In addition to strengthening hair as a pre-vacation set-up, many will want a final color touch-up to brighten up their locks for the season when events return as a guest and it turns out that Sofía Vergara wears the trend that least damages her hair and spares visits to the hairdresser. These are the hallmarks of the highlights of the Colombian actress that adapt to any base color.

The blonde who pretends to be a brunette

Sofía Vergara has confessed many times that she was born a natural blonde. A color that she had to say goodbye to when she arrived in Hollywood where she was told that to fit in as a Latina, it would be best if she dyed brunette. Almost two decades later, the actress has more than fulfilled the American dream and even has her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and with nothing more to prove, The Colombian progressively returns to her golden locks with subtle reflections that illuminate the features.

The highlights ‘good face effect’

To mimic the ultra-flattering highlights of the Colombian before the summer with a low-maintenance version that lasts for months without touch-ups, experts reveal everything there is to know about the trend Money Piece Hair: “They are a reinvention of the much acclaimed balayage. They arose from the need to bring light to the locks close to the face with lighter tones than in the rest of the hair. In this way, we can illuminate, give more volume and dimension with very little effort and achieving great results “, says Raquel Saiz, from the Blue Room.

In summer? Low maintenance

Although this is a trend that triumphs throughout the year, summer is one of the seasons in which the hair suffers the most from exposure to the sun, salt, chlorine, wind and sand and that is why Money piece are such a good idea when the holidays approach: “Its low maintenance is that It would only be necessary to retouch these two front strands to preserve the great benefits it brings us over time.Not only aesthetics, but also hair health, because hair is hardly compromised “, says María José Llata, from Llata ​​Carrera Hair Salon.

A technique that has another advantage that makes it irresistible: it suits all women: “In order to illuminate the face without losing the naturalness that balayage, the key is to raise the locks close to the face a few tones, although within the scale of the rest of the hair. Because, This type of highlights is suitable for all types of base colors, from chestnuts to those with a chocolate color or the blondes. ”

