Sofia Vergara reveals spicy photo from the 90s

United States.- The actress Sofia Vergara She has won the affection of the public for such tremendous beauty, talent and great personality. Today, his 48 years He has everyone fascinated and attentive to his life, but with an unpublished photograph that he revealed on Instagram he made them all eat from his hand, because he looks magnificent.

Through her profile on Instagram, the beloved Colombian-American model shocked all her fans by revealing a photograph that dates back to the nineties, that is, when she was in her thirties, looking like a goddess in a bathing suit.

In the photograph that has caused great uproar among her fans and followers, we can see her posing on her back with a spicy and tiny Swimwear that left everything in the open, managing to get almost half a million likes and many comments in which they praise her beauty, but also her sensuality.

Read more: Tatiana and the gift she received at the age of 15 that would launch her to fame as a singer

Sofia Vergara revealed in the description of the image that it was taken in Miami, Florida, United States. In this one, he is seen wearing an extra small swimsuit with an Animal Print snake print, one of the strongest trends in recent years.

Sofía Vergara reveals her spiciest bikini photo of the 90s

Not only did she have a spectacular physique that left everyone speechless, but also a natural Latin beauty that conquered even the most important celebrities. As if that were not enough, he is appreciated with a different and more youthful look; a long and wavy hair with blonde tones that could be used again without any problem and look trendy.

Sofía Vergara is one of the stars who has the most public, so her followers do not miss one of her movements, they are always aware of her and everything that happens to her artistic career, so she has positioned herself as one one of the favorites of the entertainment world.