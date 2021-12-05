Sofía Vergara is vaccinated against Covid-19 and sends a message

Sofía Vergara is one of the most internationally recognized Colombian actresses. The Barranquillera has been part of successful productions, contributing her voice as a dubbing actress and her talent to interpret successful characters, such as “Gloria”, in the renowned American series Modern Family. All this has led her to be one of the highest paid actresses in the world, as pointed out by Forbes Magazine, which placed her in the first place of the ranking of the year 2020.

This time, the Colombian actress joined the celebrities who decided to apply the vaccine against COVID-19. Through a publication on his Instagram account, he shared the video of the moment in which he receives the dose of the biological. “I did it for my family, I did it for my friends who cannot do it due to the harsh medical treatments they are receiving, I did it so that we can all get our lives back. I did it because it is the right thing to do for me! who are you doing it? “, wrote.

The video has already accumulated more than 4 million views and more than 6 thousand comments, most of which are messages of congratulations from the actress’s followers. It is necessary to clarify that in the United States, a country in which Sofía Vergara has been living for more than 20 years, vaccination is advanced to all sectors of the population over 16 years of age.