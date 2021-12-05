Silence, the medicine the world needs Second Sunday of Advent

“The Word of God came in the desert on John, the son of Zacharias” (Lk. 3, 1-6). Indeed, from the silence of the desert, the voice of God began to resurface through John the Baptist. Echoing the prophet Isaiah, he begins to cry out: “Prepare the way of the Lord, make his paths straight.”

Danish philosopher of the late nineteenth century, points out that the world is sick, that the condition of human life is not in good health. Before denying this statement, we should add: this disease has been intensifying, even more, we are in intensive care and not precisely because of Covid 19. There are deeper diseases and we are all living its consequences. But the Danish philosopher adds that if he were a doctor and asked what he suggests to heal the world, he would answer: “Keep silent.” The world, humanity, needs silence.

We need to be quiet so that God can speak, we need to be silent to find out how the brother next to us is spending his life. Let the world be quiet! For the world to achieve a true development, so proclaimed in recent years, we need to rediscover the beauty of the human being and, of course, the beauty of God; but how could we achieve it when we are saturated with things and noises and we do not give ourselves time to think and reflect.

The remedy for silence, of course, was not discovered by Kierkergaard, since in reality “silence” is the proposal that God has always given us. Each one of the prophets, the patriarchs, the great thinkers and transformers of history have been people of silence, of reflection, of analysis.

The Baptist, as the Gospel presents him, becomes exemplary in the method of silence: “The Word of God came in the desert on John, son of Zacharias” (Lk 3, 2). The biblical tradition presents sin and, in general, human errors as a failure to listen to the Word, as a break in friendship with God. In the same way, one of its fundamental causes of the current disease of humanity is disobedience, not listening, and being closed to the basic principles of human life (cf. Benedict XVI, Verbum Domini, 27). While, on the contrary, the attention to the Word of God, the silence and the meditation of divine wisdom, clarify the confusions and make the essential truths resurface.

For this reason, the Baptist goes to the desert, because from the silence imposed by the desert he wants to make himself sensitive and docile to the divine Word. From there he wants to prepare the way. The desert automatically leads us to opt for the essentials, because there we cannot carry extra things, since they hinder us. In the desert silence is obligatory, therefore, it is easier to assimilate the richness of the Word of God. Without silence, this Word, how could it rest in our hearts? From the silence of the desert, the voice of the Baptist broke in to clarify the lives of many prostituted women, public servants, religious leaders and so many more, who were converted and found the way to God.

If we want the world to be different, we need as Kierkergaard said and as the Baptist did: “keep silent.” Unfortunately, today noise, for many, has become a new addiction. We need to flatten the mountains of laziness, anesthetizing indifference, pride and vanity, because so many elements nest there that hinder us, weigh us down and make life tiring.

Without some exterior and interior silence, Advent will remain for a while longer, without leading us to God and without generating an encounter with others, on the level that their dignity demands. From the silence, the voice of God fills the voids and lowers the hills that complicate the flow of good things in our hearts.

MGL

