She is the Oaxacan actress who is a partner of Mark Wahlberg; who is it about?

Mark Wahlberg He will have as a partner a Mexican and specifically Oaxacan actress in the film where he will give life to the father Stuart long and in which he will also participate Mel Gibson.

It’s about the beautiful and talented Mexican Teresa Ruiz, who will share credits as the partner of the famous protagonist of the film Ted.

Wahlberg I have long sought to give life to the famous father Long, who was previously a boxer and that will be the debut of Rosalind ross as a director.

The beautiful Oaxacan. Photo: Instagram

In the tape in which he will participate Ruiz will also be Gibson, who will be the father of Wahlberg in the movie.

Teresa Ruiz she is a talented Oaxacan actress who participated in the important Netflix series, Narcos.

The young 32-year-old Mexican actress also acted in other series such as The House of Flowers and Here in the earth.

Ruiz, born in Santiago MatatlanHe was also in films such as Colosio: The murder, Cantinflas and The Delivery.

Wahlberg is a famous actor and television producer born in USAHe was also a member of the rap group Marky Mark & ​​the Funky Bunch, which achieved success with the album Music for the People.

Mark is remembered mainly for his important roles in the film Ted as well as the famous movie Transformers.

