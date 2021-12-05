Selena Gómez’s mother stuns the singer’s fans: “They are the same!”

The singer and actress Selena Gómez was born when her mother was just 16 years old. Every time he shows pictures of his mother, netizens express: “She looks like his sister!” Mandy Teefey is currently 45 years old, and the physical resemblance to her daughter is impressive, according to comments on social networks. On several occasions, the founder of ‘Rare Beauty’ has published images with her mother, which quickly go viral due to the similarity between the two women.

Selena Gomez’s relationship with her mother is excellent and has become one of the most popular in Hollywood, in fact it is common to see her accompanied on the red carpet by her mother. Mandy Teefey was a stage actress during her youth, and is one of Selena’s main inspirations to dedicate her life to the stage. Although there have also been moments of tension between them, the singer always highlights how much she admires and loves her mother because “Having me at 16 should have been a great responsibility. She left everything for me, had three jobs. He supported me and sacrificed his life for me ‘commented the actress.

Selena Gómez has had an artistic career full of personal obstacles, due to diseases such as Lupus and bipolarity. The celebrity has had to deal with scandals in her career, such as, for example, that she had a daughter at 16, which is a false rumor. But he also had to undergo a kidney transplant and has struggled with emotional instability and the consequences of Lupus. However, Mandy Teefey has always been by her daughter’s side to support her in those difficult times.

After the former Disney girl starred in the scandal after the breakup with singer Justin Bieber, her mother, who had several problems with her due to the controversial courtship, only wants her daughter to find love in a good boy. “He must have a sense of humor, a clear sense of family. To be someone who truly understands the life that Selena lives “said Mandy Teefey.

Selena Gomez’s mother has said that the most difficult moment of all as a mother was when her daughter underwent kidney transplant surgery in 2017. The mother said that in addition to being concerned about the well-being of her daughter, she also kept an eye on Francia Raisa, the kidney donor. “The transplant was perhaps one of the hardest things that one can experience as a father, especially when complications arise, and it was just her and me,” said the mother of the interpreter of ‘Naturally’.

Recently, Mandy Teefey suffered a picture of acute pneumonia, from which she almost did not come out alive, in fact, the doctors told her that she had “a few days to live”. However, he says that he never lost faith and with the love of his family he managed to overcome the pathology. Now she is very involved in her daughter’s new project called ‘WonderMind’. A mental health platform, sponsored by Selena Gómez, to offer content that sensitizes and makes visible the importance of mental health.