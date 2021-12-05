Selena Gomez goes to the star cut of fall

Selena Gomez is one of the most chameleonic artists when it comes to look changes. The artist has shown on several occasions that she is not afraid of scissors and that she dares with any style and color, be it a long hair in her natural color or an open bangs with her shorter and wavy hair.

In just a few weeks, the 29-year-old actress has undergone several changes with which she has not left her followers indifferent. At the beginning of October, the singer also published on Instagram the trailer for the third season of ‘Selena + Chef’, the culinary program that she hosts on the HBO Max platform. “I’m back and I’m blonde!” Says Selena in the promotion of the third season.

Selena Gomez in the trailer for her culinary show Instagram @selenagomez

Indeed, Gomez has recorded the show with a striking makeover in which she has temporarily said goodbye to her natural color and has returned to blonde. Specifically, the young woman has left her dark roots and has dyed the rest of her hair an almost platinum blonde, a tone that she already wore just a few months ago and that her fans liked a lot.

Selena has returned to the ‘bob’ cut that she already wore four years ago

But the surprise has been that this week the protagonist of ‘Only murders in the building’ has been seen with two very different looks. The first of them with his long brown hair again to sing on the ‘Late Late Show’ his new song with Coldplay, ‘Let Somebody Go’.





But a few hours ago Selena shared on TikTok her new cut with which she has joined one of the hair trends this fall. The actress has surrendered to the ‘bob’, a hairstyle that suits all types of faces and that in recent weeks have also been worn by other celebrities such as Irina Shayk or Georgina Rodríguez.

Selena Gomez with her new look TikTok selenagomez

Only time will tell if Gomez has done like these famous, who resorted to a wig to temporarily change their look, but the truth is that the hairstyle has enchanted its thousands of fans. “You look amazing with short hair, Selena,” or “I love it!” are just some of the hundreds of comments that can be read in the publication.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd at the Met Gala in 2017 Charles sykes

This is not the first time that the artist has dared with the ‘bob’. In 2017, he already caught all eyes at the Met gala – where he posed with his partner at the time, The Weeknd – with this same hairstyle that he later wore a little longer, adding to the trend of the ‘long bob’, a cut that triumphed in 2018 and which has also made a strong comeback this fall thanks to celebrities such as Penelope Cruz.

Selena Gomez at the American Music Awards red carpet OConnor-Arroyo / AFF-USA.com

