Scandal in Colombia; Unión Magdalena ascends with suspicious goals

The soccer of Colombia is in the ‘eye of the storm’ after the Unión Magdalena beat Club Llaneros 1-2 and got his promotion to the First Division, but he did with suspicious goals, by a brazen complicity of the defense.

Unión Magdalena was left with one of the two tickets that would be disputed to ascend; Fortress and Llaneros Club were the other two applicants, the latter came to his party with hopes, since the Fortaleza fell 2-1 to Bogotá; to ascend, they had to beat Magdalena by three goals, a situation that was far from happening.

The Club Llaneros got ahead in 80 ‘ and it was up to minute 95 when the scandalous situation began, since the Unión Magdalena managed to come back, but he did it before a blatant defensive complicity.

The goal that sentenced the victory for visitors was the one that raised the most suspicions, given that the home defense did not exert pressure to the forwards, even let them enter the area in total comfort. The facts did not go unnoticed and the fans attacked the two teams with everything and on the way to the league.

✍️ [????????????????] Unión Magdalena, the team that scandalously promoted to the First Division in Colombia. The president accused of killing a criminal judge? Will there be a claim for today’s game? Betting in between? ???????????????? If you like it, you would help with an RT, an MG or a follow. ???? pic.twitter.com/3KPMA1sI0s – Valentín Torres Erwerle ✍️ ???? ️ (@TorresErwerle) December 4, 2021

Unión Magdalena got their promotion after finishing first in Group B with 11 points, followed by Fortaleza, Club Llaneros and Bogotá.