Saudi GP F1 2021: Saudi GP live: Schedule and where to watch the F1 race today on TV

ANDste Sunday, December 5 will carry out the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, penultimate race of the 2021 Formula 1 season, from the Jeddah Corniche Circuit starting at 11:30 hours, Mexico time, and you can follow it through MARCA Claro.

During classification, Max Verstappen came very close to snatching pole position from Lewis Hamilton, after suffering a slight mishap on his last attempt back, so will come third.

On the other hand, Czech Prez start in fifth place, while Valtteri Bottas was second. A very exciting race awaits us facing the closing of the campaign in which the drivers ‘and constructors’ champions will be defined.

The Saudi Arabian GP you can enjoy it live at 11:30 hours, time of Mexico, through the signals of Fox Sports, Star Plus and F1TV and in our minute by minute MARCA Claro.

Saudi Arabian GP | F1 When is it? | Sunday, December 5, 2021 What time is it? | 11:30 a.m., Central Mexico time Where is it? Jeddah Circuit Transmission? | You can see the race live on Fox Sports, Star Plus and F1TV signals, while on MARCA Claro we will have minute by minute and all the coverage.

